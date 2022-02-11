Young and Mavericks close out regular season with strong showing in Sioux Falls

Jordan McAlpine

SPORTS EDITOR

The Omaha swim team capped off the regular season at the Coyote Invite in Sioux Falls, S.D. The Mavericks were involved in 20 different events during the day and swam their way to a strong finish to the regular season.

Daniel Young, who won three events in Sioux Falls, received some individual recognition after the Coyote Invite, as he was named the Summit League Swimmer of the Week. It’s the third time this season Young has received the honor.

Young won the 50-free, 100-IM and 100-free with times of 20.13, 50.99 and 45.19 respectively. He also finished second, third and seventh in three other races.

Kody Hollingsworth notched Omaha’s first top finish of the day as he won the 100-back race with a time of 49.98 on the men’s side. Streblow was the closest on the women’s side with a second-place finish, also in the 100-back, at 57.24.

Kyle Peterson led the men in the 400-IM with a fifth-place finish at a time of 4:24.22. Bethany Gatlin led the way on the women’s side with a sixth-place finish at 4:55:33. Omaha also saw two finishes near the top in the 200-free. Young finished third on the men’s side at 1:42.95 while Gracie Streblow finished fourth at 1:56.95.

Hollingsworth and Young were busy throughout the Coyote Invite as the two finished second and first respectively in the 100-free. Young won the event at 45.19, while Hollingsworth was right behind him at 45.70. Streblow finished third in the women’s side of the 100-free at 52.80 seconds.

Hollingsworth also earned third in the 200-fly at 1:57.01, which wrapped up the meet for the Mavericks. Prior to that, Kyle Peterson finished second in the men’s 200-back and sixth in the 200-breast. Abbey Mitchell finished fourth in the women’s 200-breast and Parker Hagemann finished eighth in the 200-back.

Omaha will compete in both the men’s and women’s conference championships on Feb. 16-19 in Fargo, N.D.

Comments

comments