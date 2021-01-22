You’ll Never Believe!: Inclusive Communities hosts Virtual Book Tour

Hannah Michelle Bussa

Amber Ruffin, Omaha native and host of The Amber Ruffin Show, is joining Inclusive Communities on Saturday, January 23, at 5:45 p.m. for her book tour. The event will be virtual due to the pandemic.

Ruffin and her sister Lacey Lamar released their book “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey: Crazy Stories about Racism” earlier this month.

Though Ruffin is now living in New York while writing and performing on Late Night with Seth Meyers and hosting The Amber Ruffin Show, Lamar still lives in Omaha, Nebraska. The book tells stories of some of Lacey’s experiences.

The book summary states: “From racist donut shops to strangers putting their whole hand in her hair, from being mistaken for a prostitute to being mistaken for Harriet Tubman, Lacey is a lightning rod for hilariously ridiculous yet all-too-real anecdotes. She’s the perfect mix of polite, beautiful, petite, and Black that apparently makes people think ‘I can say whatever I want to this woman.’ And now, Amber and Lacey share these entertainingly horrifying stories through their laugh-out-loud sisterly banter. Painfully relatable or shockingly eye-opening (depending on how often you have personally been followed by security at department stores), this book tackles modern-day racism with the perfect balance of levity and gravity.”

Amber and Lacey appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers earlier this month to promote the book. They discussed that, although the stories told in the book are real and troubling, they write it from a humorous perspective. Lacey also encouraged people in workplaces to read the book.

Maggie Wood, Executive Director at Inclusive Communities, is looking forward to this event.

“Oftentimes, in our work to confront prejudice, bigotry, and discrimination, we rely on life experiences to connect with others,” Wood said. “The stories in this book may be shocking for some and familiar to others…. and a lot of it happened here in their hometown- Omaha.”

Molly Welsh, Operations and Projects Manager at Inclusive Communities, mirrors that sentiment.

“The stories in the book are about Lacey’s experience as a woman of color living in Omaha, Nebraska,” she said. “Seemingly small stories of someone experiencing racism can fill a book over the course of someone’s life. The hope is that we read these stories and develop more awareness during our own interactions with other people. The biggest impact we have on other people is the way we make them feel.”

This event with Inclusive Communities is meant to gather people to celebrate the launch of Amber and Lacey’s book.

“We are excited about helping Amber and Lacey spread the word about their new book,” Wood said. “We hope folks show up to laugh and learn along with all of us.”

Tickets for the Inclusive Communities event start at $25 and are tax-deductible. Other ticket options come with copies of the book, signed nameplates, snacks and beverages. Event partners are The Bookworm and the Naughty Buddha Burger Bar.

For more information about the event, visit this link. For more information on the book, watch Amber interview Lacey on her show.

To purchase tickets, please visit this link.

To learn more about Amber Ruffin, watch the Amber Ruffin show on Peacock for free!

