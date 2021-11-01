Winners of six of their final eight matches, Mavericks clinch spot in Summit League Tournament

Jordan McAlpine

SPORTS EDITOR

For a second straight season, the Omaha women’s soccer team has qualified for the Summit League Tournament. The Mavericks finished strong down the stretch, winning six of their final eight matches and putting together a 6-3-0 record in conference play.

“We challenged ourselves early and played some tough opponents, but the negative of that is that it’s hard to build confidence early on,” said Omaha head coach Tim Walters. “You never know if you’re going to be able to find confidence once you step into conference play, but we were able to find a lot of positives early on and build on them.

“We’ve found a little bit more confidence lately and built some momentum these last couple weeks too, so it’s been a good stretch.”

Throughout that final stretch, Walters said the mood around his group has been good, but there’s no doubt the intensity has been bumped up. They came into these final three weeks knowing they’d need to win at least five matches if they wanted a chance at making the Summit League Tournament. Only four of the 10 teams in the conference qualify.

“The hard part about our league is since only four teams make the conference tournament, you almost have to approach every game as a playoff game, but they especially have felt that way down the stretch here,” Walters said. “We’re still approaching it one game at a time, but it feels like there’s a little extra intensity and pressure.

“At the same time that’s what we want to feel. Having pressure on you is usually a good thing and it’s a sign you’ve put yourself in a spot to have success.”

Omaha clinched that spot on the final day of the regular season with a 1-0 home win against South Dakota on Halloween. It’s the second straight season Omaha has made it to the tournament, as they made it last April too. It’s an accomplishment getting back, but Walters wants this to be the standard his group can consistently reach going forward.

“I think people sometimes forget how young we are, so it’s extremely impressive to be able to put together the stretches we have the last two seasons,” he said. “We’ve consistently been performing at a high level in the conference and a lot of underclassmen have been forced to step up and adapt quickly to the college game. I’m proud of how they’ve handled it though and we want to keep building on it from here.”

Going back to the start of last season, Omaha has posted a 14-7-4 record against Summit League competition. They’ve also found their identity — a strong defensive team.

On top of the pressure of trying to finish in one of those top four spots, it’s seemed like there’s been pressure on a nightly basis as the Mavericks have constantly found themselves in one or two-goal games. Walters said they’ve been forced to rely heavily on their back three made up of Margaret LaVigne, Regan Zimmers and Jordyn West, but it’s been an entire team effort from front to back.

“I think the foundation of our team is always going to be how hard we work defensively,” Walters said. “We’re never going to go out and win games 7-4, that’s just not how we’re set up to play.

“It’s important to have a strong mental approach when these games are always close and we’ve pretty much played in all one-goal games, but I think we’re more prepared for them than most teams because that’s how we’re built. We’ve got a lot of experience playing must-win games and hopefully that helps us going forward.”

Comments

comments