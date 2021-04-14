What to do for Omaha’s “Do Good Week”

Hannah Michelle Bussa

CONTRIBUTOR

Omahans have a new opportunity to connect with and support local nonprofits during Do Good Week on April 19-24.

In the past, the Omaha area participated in Omaha Gives, a single day to celebrate philanthropy in the community sponsored by the Omaha Community Foundation. Unfortunately, Omaha Gives ended last year.

Now, 2021 is the inaugural year for Do Good Week, thanks to a new partnership with SHARE Omaha.

SHARE Omaha’s mission is “to help nonprofits fulfill theirs.” They help connect people to local nonprofits through monetary donations, volunteer opportunities, and wish lists. The SHARE Omaha website now hosts these opportunities for those in the Omaha metro area.

The week of April 19-24 is Do Good Week, five days focused on meeting the needs of nonprofits in the community. These needs include monetary donations as well as volunteer and item donations. It ends in a day of celebration.

The SHARE Omaha website hosts over 300 local nonprofits participating in Do Good Week. Omahans can support a wide variety of causes, from voting rights, disability advocacy, homelessness services and prevention, healthcare, to the arts. Nonprofits focusing on community-wide causes are supported through this philanthropic campaign. The nonprofits serve eight counties: Dodge, Douglas, Sarpy, Saunders and Washington in Nebraska, and Pottawattamie, Harrison and Mills in Iowa.

Each day of #DoGoodWeek has a specific focus:

Mission Monday: take time to learn how local nonprofits are making a difference. With so many local nonprofits participating, it’s possible to connect with organizations working on various causes. Find a cause you care about and choose which organizations to connect with and support.

New Donor Tuesday: give to a local nonprofit for the first time. Start a giving relationship with a nonprofit organization doing work on a cause you care about. First National Bank of Omaha, Omaha Steaks and Pottawattamie County Community Foundation are helping donations grow through cash prizes to local organizations.

Wish List Wednesday: buy items on a local nonprofit’s wish list. Each nonprofit participating in Do Good Week has a wish list through Amazon where you can purchase specific needs of each organization. Needs range in price, so donate what you can!

Volun-Thursday: make a commitment to volunteer for a local nonprofit. If you are unable to give money or purchase items from a wish list, volunteering your time is a great way to participate in Do Good Week. Find an organization you support and commit to giving your time. Invite others to join you in making a commitment to volunteer as well!

Volunteer opportunities are socially distanced. Some volunteer opportunities are completely virtual, so there are options even for those who do not feel comfortable with in-person activities during the pandemic. Search volunteer options here.

Fund It Friday: give to local nonprofits. Friday is focused on cash donations to local nonprofits. Those who are already connected to local nonprofits are encouraged to give on #FundItFriday as well.

Celebration Saturday: celebrate all the support given to local nonprofits. Cash prizes will be given to nonprofits on this day.

Follow the Facebook event here. Each participating nonprofit may be holding their own events throughout #DoGoodWeek, so look at the social media accounts for organizations you support for specific events!

