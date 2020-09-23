Vinyls: The new nostalgia to listen to music

Makayla Roumph

A&E EDITOR

In with the old and out with the new– or in other words, in with the vinyls and out with the CDs. Vinyl record sales take place as the new nostalgia to listen to music for the first time since the 1980s. UNO senior Grace Wagner is among the collective group to resurge the once lost way to appreciate music.

“I am a huge fan of music and concert experiences,” Wagner said. “After going to about 60+ concerts so far in my life and now having very few to attend with the current limitations, I decided to finally invest in a different experience with music— a record player and records. My brother got one before I did and seeing his experience with one also inspired me to get one myself.”

Owning vinyl records is a common theme in Wagner’s family. She personally owns eight vinyl records and her family owns nearly 500, including those passed down from grandparents’ collections on both sides of her family. The love for vinyl records is mutually shared with her boyfriend, brother and friends who are musicians, and she enjoys the opportunity to talk with one another about their newest additions.

Aside from a new way to listen to music, vinyl records serve as a multipurpose for Wagner.

“I always was fascinated by the vintage, nostalgic aspect of vinyls,” Wagner said. “I can listen to them, use them as wall decor and even use them as a wedding guestbook. I had already owned a few [vinyl records] for a while but didn’t have a record player of my own to spin them on.”

Two months ago, Wagner purchased her Victrola Cognac Record Player and has been obsessed ever since. Wagner says she feels these crazy times we are presently in has partaken in the increase in vinyl record sales this year.

“I think younger generations seem to be drawn to vinyls because they yearn for the simple, nostalgic experience of music,” Wagner said. “I think times are kind of crazy now. With how much technology and social media has advanced, I think people are in need of a break and fresh perspective. I think people are finding past time, vintage styles and experiences that haven’t been mainstream in their own lifetime.”

The nostalgic experience of music comes from more than the record player itself, but the context in which the record is being spun.

“My ideal space when listening to vinyls on my record player is relaxing in my room, lighting my fall candles, cracking open my window, scrolling through Pinterest, with some coffee or tea in hand. And a lot of blankets, of course,” Wagner said.

For those currently involved and those interested in immersing into the vinyl record hobby, check out Wagner’s recommended record stores to visit: Homer’s (local) and Half Price Books (online) for thrifted vinyl records for $1.

Comments

comments