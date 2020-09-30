USA BMX MidAmerica Nationals to be Held at Hefflinger Park

Ana Bellinghausen

Omaha’s BMX track at Hefflinger Park will host a national BMX event this fall: The MidAmerica Nationals. Nearly 700 riders from different states will compete in Omaha from Oct. 9-11,.

The event will mark the first time that a national BMX race has been held in the city.

Fans will be allowed to watch the action at Hefflinger Park under USA BMX health and safety protocols. Admission will be free, but donations are appreciated. Parking for the event will also come free with a donation. In addition, food trucks and concessions will be available throughout the weekend races for all spectators.

“We are delighted that fans will be allowed in the park to watch the exciting competition,” said Omaha Sports Commission (OSC) President Josh Todd. . “This outdoor event will allow people to spread out around the track while watching the action take place.”

As live sports with fans have been returning to Omaha lately, this race will be another opportunity for fans to safely watch high-level competition. While fans are encouraged to come out and watch, there will be a number of safety protocols in place. These protocols can be found on the OSC website.

The MidAmerica Nationals were not initially scheduled to be in Omaha, but the Omaha Sports Commission and Omaha BMX worked in tandem to help bring it to the heartland.

“USA BMX is more than excited to present the MidAmerica Nationals to Omaha,” said John David, the CEO of USA BMX. “Omaha is a sports town. USA BMX is proud to bring our event to such a great city, and join the legacy of so many great sporting events.”

Races begin at 1 p.m. on Oct. 9, 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, and 8 a.m. on Oct. 11. Races are split in divisions based on age and gender. Both amateur and professional racers from all over and from all ages will be competing at the event.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing, racing and hanging out with our extended BMX family from across the country as they visit the great city of Omaha,” said Todd Kay, Omaha BMX track operator.

Bikers looking to register for this race can do so by going to the USA BMX website and looking for the page on the MidAmerica Nationals.

