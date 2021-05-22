Updated policy removes campus mask requirement for vaccinated individuals

Molly Ashford

Editor-in-Chief

The University of Nebraska at Omaha released new mask guidance on Friday, removing the campus mask requirement for vaccinated individuals starting on May 26.

Citing new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the City of Omaha’s expiring mask mandate and the Douglas County’s classification as low risk for COVID-19, the updated guidelines specify that fully vaccinated individuals may interact indoors or outdoors on campus without masks.

Individuals are not considered fully vaccinated until two weeks after their second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or two weeks after the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The current UNO campus mask policy remains in effect for partially vaccinated and unvaccinated students.

There will be no formal enforcement or checks to determine if maskless students are vaccinated. Instead, the policy will rely on the ‘honor system.’

Still, masks must be worn at all times on campus shuttles and busses regardless of vaccination status. Immunocompromised individuals are encouraged to continue wearing masks as well.

