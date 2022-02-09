Update on COVID-19 restrictions for spring semester

Sara Meadows

NEWS EDITOR

New COVID-19 restrictions take place on campus as the spring semester kicks off.

The University of Nebraska-Omaha (UNO) campus announced on Jan. 28 that they are adjusting some campus restrictions. Effective immediately, gatherings and events of more than 25 people will be allowed on and off-campus again.

According to the campus website:

All gatherings and events – both UNO-sponsored and externally-sponsored – should adhere to UNO campus policies and procedures. Event guidance applies to both on-and-off-campus gatherings/events.

All gatherings (e.g. events, meetings, productions, etc.) on or off-campus with 25 or more people will require senior administration approval. An online process will continue to be used to request approval. Please use the following forms to request approval based on the relevant unit: Academic Affairs; Athletics/Baxter Arena; Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center; Business and Finance; Student Success/Student Affairs.

A detailed safety plan is required for all in-person events with 25 or more participants.

We are adjusting our guidance for food at events to allow for food to be served at the conclusion of events in to-go packaging, also effective immediately.

Face masks will still be required in all indoor settings; you can also stop by the on-campus vaccination clinic in the Milo Bail Student Center on Feb. 8 or Feb. 22 to receive a free vaccine or booster shot.

If you test positive for COVID-19 you can report it to the Office of Health Security using the UNO COVID-19 Reporting Form.

