UNO’s recommendations for Thanksgiving Break

Zach Gilbert

NEWS EDITOR

Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, UNO has released a list of recommendations to students, faculty and staff for staying safe as they prepare to partake in festivities with family over the break.

“You have been successful in promoting tried and true health practices on our campus – such as mask-wearing, physical distancing, and hand-washing – and we ask that you continue to model that same commitment to wellbeing to your friends, family, and loved ones during the holiday,” UNO stated in an email sent out to students and staff.

UNO’s first recommendation was to avoid the “Three C’s” throughout Thanksgiving related events and endeavors – crowded places, close contact, and confined spaces.

In addition, because COVID-19 has an incubation period of up to 14 days and can be transmitted asymptomatically – which means “you can spread the virus to others even if you aren’t showing symptoms” – UNO suggests that students consider self-quarantining for 14 days before spending time with friends and family.

“Planning ahead this way will reduce the risk of transmitting the virus,” UNO stated.

If an individual is showing signs and symptoms related to COVID-19 (or has been in direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus), it is recommended that they stay home and refrain from putting others at risk.

As always, mask-wearing, social distancing and good hygiene are all effective measures to take when attempting to combat coronavirus, and that will not change over Thanksgiving break. Students should remember to continue prioritizing proper judgment.

It may be wise for students and staff who will be visiting family over the holiday to get tested for COVID-19 beforehand. Luckily, all UNO students, faculty and staff can be tested through TestNebraska at any one of their locations at no cost. Furthermore, UNO itself will be hosting a COVID Testing Site located at Maverick Landing in Room 117 on select days throughout November. Students can arrange their free test through the Health Security team’s scheduling platform.

UNO also wants to remind those who get tested after showing symptoms of COVID-19 that it is essential that they quarantine until receiving their test results.

Given the uncertainty and upheaval around this year’s holidays, it is natural to feel stress or anxiety, and UNO wants students to know that they can receive mental and emotional assistance through UNO Counseling and Psychological Resources (CAPS). Faculty and staff can access similar programs through UNO’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP).

Finally, upon returning to campus after break, it will be more crucial than ever that students regularly use the 1-Check UNO app if they intend to return to campus in order to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms and aid the “university’s effort to limit the spread of the virus on campus and in the broader Omaha community.”

