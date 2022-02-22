UNO’s campus-wide mask mandate to end

The campus-wide indoor mask mandate will come to end, the UNO Office of Health and Security announced Wednesday.

The mandate first went into effect in August, as the Delta COVID-19 variant surged across the country. The Omicron variant followed suit at the beginning of the spring semester.

But COVID-19 case numbers have sharply declined in recent weeks, leading jurisdictions across the country to lift mandates. The city of Omaha ended its mask mandate last week.

Masks will still be required on campus shuttles and in laboratory, studio, and ensemble classroom settings on campus. Different guidelines for childcare facilities may affect the UNO Child Care Center.

The Center for Disease Control still recommends masking in areas of high transmission. N-95 masks are available at MavIGATION Stations at the Milo Bail Student Center and Maverick Landing.

UNO will also be hosting a vaccination clinic with the Douglas County Health Department Tuesday. First and second doses as well as boosters of the Pfizer vaccine will be available until 3 p.m. in the Milo Bail Student Center ballroom.

