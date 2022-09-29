UNO Women’s Golf Kelsey Chugg Invitational Recap

Abby Plouzek

Sports Editor

The UNO Women’s Golf team traveled to Eden, Utah, for the Kelsey Chugg Invitational.

Day one of the Kelsey Chugg Invitational started slowly for the Maverick women’s golf team. In the first round, sophomore Sydney Taake led the team with a score of 76(+4). Freshman Macarena Garcia followed right behind Taake with a score of 77(+5). In the second round, Taake improved her score with a 74(+2) and shared a 12th place day one score of 150(+6). Freshman Emily Karmazin finished day one with a 15th place finish that included eight birdies. The team took a fifth place finish together on the first day of the tournament.

The third and final round started off better for the Mavericks with a third place finish overall. Karmazin walked away with a fourth place finish, tallying just 222 (+6). She also recorded thirteen birdies, making it the highest amount in the tournament overall. Garcia ended with 228 and tied for 15th place. One stroke behind Garcia, Taake tied for 18th overall. Junior Mika Miyata improved her first and second round of 79 strokes to place 29th with a third round score of 74.

“I’m really proud of how the team played in Utah,” Miyata said. “We struggled a little bit on the first day and were able to bounce back and shoot +3 as a team. We all played well and broke some team and personal records”

The team is working on much more for the upcoming season.

“I know that we have the potential to beat the records we just made and do even better in tournaments for the rest of the season,” Miyata said. “I think we just need to continue to practice hard and push each other to play even better.”

The Maverick women’s golf team is back in action at home for the Big “O” Classic in two weeks, where they will host Creighton at Oak Hills Country Club.

Comments

comments