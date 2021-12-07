UNO Theatre Presents: ‘The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time’

Jared Sindt

UNO Theatre hosted their second live performance of the year with the play “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.”

The play focuses on a boy with an extraordinary brain named Christopher, played by Jarod Cernousek, and his adventure to solve the murder of his neighbor’s dog, in which he himself is suspected.

The play is full of twists and turns and mysteries that you’d never suspect. The UNO Theatre crew does a great job of bringing these characters to life in a way that leaves the audience with a rollercoaster of emotions.

From murder mystery to heartfelt laughter and back to crippling depression, this play takes the audience for a ride.

The set itself and production crew also do a fantastic job of utilizing the lights and sounds to convey each setting. At times, it feels like you are watching a movie with the explosive sounds booming around you.

Director Scott Glasser describes the performance best in the end notes of the play, where he also credits his students’ performance.

“What starts out as a mission to uncover the truth about Wellington the dog becomes a journey to discover the meaning of trust, truth, courage, and family,” Glasser said.“The collaborators on this production are those you see onstage and many that you don’t see, all work intensely to bring the play alive for the audience.”

The play truly seemed to be a cultivation of all the theater has worked on for the past few months in a very heartfelt performance. The emotions that needed to be felt were conveyed in convincing and brutal ways. The performance does a great job of making you laugh one minute, and making you depressed the next.

By the time this review sees the light of day, this play will be over. Rest assured, however, there will be more to come, and if it’s even half as good as “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” the performance will be worth a watch.

