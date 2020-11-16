UNO swimming opens season with 2-1 record

Jack Hoover

SPORTS EDITOR

The Omaha Maverick swim and dive team is looking to make a splash as they return to the pool this season.

On Nov. 7, the Mavericks returned to H & K for the first time this season as they welcomed the visiting Kansas Jayhawks swim team for a two-team invite. The meeting was the first opportunity for the Mavericks to swim at home since Nov. 1, 2019, when the Mavericks knocked off Western Illinois with a team score of 199 to 64.

The Mavericks proved themselves well tough in this outing, as they faced off against Big 10 competition. The Jayhawks came into the meeting with a record of 1-0, as they had previously bested the TCU swim team 189-103.

It was the dive team that excelled for Omaha, as freshman Darby Drake won two individual categories. The freshman from Traverse City, Michigan came out on top in both the 1-meter dive and 3-meter dive, earning 18 total points by herself for the Mavericks.

A pair of Mavericks also performed well in the 1-meter and 3-meter dive category. Sophomore Reece Cooper finished as runner-up in the 1-meter dive while sophomore Kady Eller finished second in the 3-meter. She finished with a time of 1:07.03, two seconds behind the event winner, Kansas’ Kate Steward.

On the swimming side, though Omaha didn’t record any individual top-place victories, there were some podium finishes. Sophomore Carline Gardner finished second in the 100 breast to lead the way for Maverick swimmers. Sophomore Abigail Mitchel finished third in the 100 backstroke, while freshman Morgan Baker finished third in the 50 freestyle and sophomore Annie Leinart finished third in the 200 breaststroke.

The top-place finishes would not be enough for the Mavericks to take home the overall victory in the competition. The Jayhawks walked away with the win after garnering 189 points to Omaha’s 103.

The loss bumps Omaha’s record down to 2-1 on the new season. Previously, the Mavericks had picked up commanding wins with a 211-62 win against Midlands University and a 223-37 win against Williams Baptist.

Despite the setback against Kansas, the Omaha swimming and diving team will have a chance to bounce back as they will face Midlands University yet again on Nov. 21. On the same day, the Mavericks will take on St. Ambrose university. Both of those outings will take place at Midlands University.

Beyond that outing, the rest of the Omaha schedule is unclear. Whether or not the Mavericks will partake in anymore outings will be announced on a later date.

Comments

comments