UNO Spring 2021 course offerings are available to view

Though UNO students are only halfway through their Fall 2020 semester, course offerings for the Spring 2021 semester are now available to access and review in MavLINK.

Similar to the Fall 2020 semester, due to uncertainty surrounding the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, courses for the Spring 2021 semester will be offered in four modalities.

Courses taught with in-person instruction will be designated by the section number “001,” and they will involve “instructors and students attending synchronous classes on campus” or “at community locations,” in regards to “practica, field work, internships service learning, or flight training,” according to UNO’s official announcement.

Courses taught with remote instruction will be designated by the section number “820,” and they will involve “instructors and students meeting synchronously using digital technology (eg: Zoom) at the scheduled times according to the Registrar’s calendar.”

Courses taught with hybrid instruction will be designated by the section number “860,” and they will involve “a mix of in-person instruction and either remote or online instruction, with reduced contact time on campus.”

Finally, courses taught with online instruction will be designated by the section number “850,” and they will involve “asynchronous instructor-student interactions using digital technology, with students able to interact with each other and the instructor at flexible hours.”

Prior to enrolling in any courses for the Spring 2021 semester, a student must make sure that they have no academic holds, and it is highly recommended that they meet with an academic advisor in order to devise a proper plan for their schedule that meets the requirements of their major.

UNO’s official website features a wide array of resources to help one find an accommodating advisor quickly. Furthermore, appointments with advisors must be requested and confirmed through MavTRACK, UNO’s signature advising system.

Every student is given a specific registration time that indicates when they can officially begin enrolling in courses. This time can be found on MavLINK.

Students who are currently enrolled in courses at UNO are eligible to take part in “early enrollment,” and these times are assigned based on the number of credit hours a student has completed as of their last full semester.

Graduates are able to begin enrolling on Monday, Oct. 26; seniors (those with 91 completed credit hours or above) are able to begin enrolling on Wednesday, Oct. 28; juniors (those with 58-90 completed credit hours) are able to begin enrolling on Friday, Oct. 30; sophomores (those with 27-57 completed credit hours) are able to begin enrolling on Tuesday, Nov. 3; and freshmen (those with 0-26 completed credit hours) are able to begin enrolling on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Students who are new to UNO, returning to UNO or are currently not enrolled in any classes at UNO will be eligible to enroll in Spring 2021 courses during the open enrollment period, which begins on Monday, Nov. 9.

Any individuals who have questions about the course schedule or enrollment periods can contact the UNO Registrar by calling 402-554-2314 or by emailing unoregistrar@unomaha.edu.

