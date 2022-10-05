UNO ranks as a top school for student voter engagement

Kathryn O’Connor News Editor

Ahead of the November midterm elections, voter registration is increasing across the nation, challenging young adults to play a role in their country’s future.

UNO was identified as one of a select number of public and private schools with a student voter participation rate higher than 85% in Washington Monthly’s Recently-released list of “America’s Best Colleges for Student Voting.” Outside the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, UNO Is the only school in the state to be recognized.

“It has long been conventional wisdom that young people don’t vote,” the organization said. “Compared to older groups of voters, that is true. But it is far less true than it used to be. More than half of 18 to 24-year-olds cast ballots in 2020, a threshold that had not been reached since 18-year-olds were first allowed to vote in 1971.”

Universities had to submit 2020 and 2022 action plans to the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge to make the student voting honor roll.

Schools also needed to have signed up to receive data from the National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement (NSLVE), which calculates college-specific registration and voting rates.

Maverick student engagement ranks higher than other post-secondary institutions, such as Boston University, Arizona State University and George Washington University in Washington, D.C.

More than 800 campuses, enrolling millions of students, have joined the challenge since its launch in the summer of 2016.

Many Mavericks have taken it upon themselves to engage their fellow students, initiating efforts such as holding Voter Registration Day drives.

Students wanting to learn more about engagement opportunities are encouraged to reach out to their UNO Student Government representative or visit the Barbara Weitz Community Engagement Center.

