UNO ranked among nation’s top employers

Sara Meadows

NEWS EDITOR

According to new rankings released by Forbes, UNO has been ranked among the nation’s top employers.

Among mid-size employers in Nebraska, UNO was ranked second and in the top 25% of midsize employers nationwide. Another high ranking for UNO was among other midsize employers in education, earning sixth place in the country at both K-12 and post-secondary education levels.

“It is no small task to support our students and work to fulfill the state’s workforce needs,” said UNO chancellor Joanne Li. “Each day, I have the privilege of working alongside hundreds of dedicated colleagues who do just that. Ensuring that we take care of our employees and make UNO the best place to work directly impacts how well we take care of our students and make UNO the best place to learn and grow.”

Being Nebraska’s premier urban university, UNO has more than 2,000 employees supporting the 15,000+ students on campus.

Compensation at UNO goes beyond someone’s hourly or salaried wage. An employee’s total compensation package includes a variety of benefits provided by UNO and the University of Nebraska, including, but not limited to:

Health insurance (medical, dental and vision), life insurance, long-term disability benefits, health care and dependent care reimbursement accounts.

Retirement benefits, including 401(a), 403(b) and 457(b) plans. The 401(a) features matching funds from the University, with either a 6.5% or 8% match from the University depending on tier election and eligible participation.

Access to confidential counseling and referral services through the Faculty and Staff Employee Assistance Program (FSEAP)

Opportunities for employees and their families to receive tuition assistance to continue their education through the Employee and Dependent Scholarship program.

Free transportation on the Metro Bus System, including ORBT and MOBY services, through the MavRIDE program.

Discounts at a variety of area businesses through the Durango Discount program.

More information on benefits and services available for UNO employees may be found on the UNO Human Resources website. There are also a number of openings currently available for others to join the Maverick family.

