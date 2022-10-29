UNO Public Safety Alert: OPD reports armed person on Dodge campus in custody

Sara Meadows

Editor-in-Chief

At 5:49 p.m. Friday evening, UNO Public Safety sent out an alert that OPD reported a possible armed or suicidal party near Dodge campus. Students and faculty were advised to stay inside until an all clear message is given from UNO Public Safety.

Another alert was sent out at 6:26 p.m. “Current search as previously shared is still underway. Any reports of an active shooter at Thompson Alumni is FALSE.”

UNO Public Safety sent out an alert at 6:54 p.m. that the person of interest has been located and is now in OPD custody. All UNO campus activities can resume as normal.

Crimes in progress and crimes that have just occurred on the UNO campus should be reported immediately by dialing 402-554-2911 or 911.

Non-emergency calls may be reported by calling UNO Public Safety’s main desk at 402-554-2648.

