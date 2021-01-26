UNO offers new off-campus COVID testing sites

Zach Gilbert

NEWS EDITOR

In response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) and University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) have teamed up to provide additional off-campus COVID specimen collection sites for UNO and UNMC employees and students.

“This enhanced COVID testing program is being made available to provide for your personal health and to allow you to stay focused on your work or education,” UNO stated in an email sent to students and staff. “If you believe you or your family members have been exposed to individuals with COVID-19, or need to be tested for safety, travel, or peace of mind and are not displaying any symptoms of COVID-19, [new] off-campus options [are now] available.”

The services will be provided by the Universal Swab Center, located at 5710 S. 144th Street in Omaha. Here, trained experts will collect specimens from those who stop by using nasopharyngeal swabs, subsequently performing tests with an RT-PCR assay – the most effective method for detecting SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19). Additionally, the Universal Swab Center will test for influenza A and influenza B at the same time.

In order to receive testing from the Universal Swab Center, one must pre register for an appointment, as this allows the workers to best alleviate congestion throughout the day. Time slots are available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There is no walk-in service.

Though the Universal Swab Center’s services are intended for use only by UNO and UNMC employees and students, household members of these individuals are eligible for testing. When registering for a time slot, one must simply identify their affiliated employee or student ID to verify this relationship.

Tests for UNO and UNMC employees and students are free of charge, while family or household members will need to provide insurance information or personal address for billing at time of their specimen collection. If insurance will not cover the test, family and household members will be responsible for paying $65.00.

Test results are sent to the email address one provides during registration, and they will not be uploaded to one’s medical record. If the test is positive, UNO and UNMC ask that individuals fill out a UNO Behavioral Review Team (BRT) Reporting Form.

UNO and UNMC employees or students can schedule an appointment with the Universal Swab Center here.

Family or household members of UNO or UNMC employees or students can schedule an appointment with the Universal Swab Center here.

