UNO names Massimiliano Saitta 2022 Newman Civic Fellow

UNO sophomore Massimiliano Saitta has been selected for the 2022 Newman Civic Fellowship.

The Newman Civic Fellowship is a year-long program that selects students who demonstrate a commitment to helping find solutions for challenges that local, national and international communities might face.

Saitta was one of 173 students from across the country recognized for leadership, civic engagement and scholarship.

“Massi is an outstanding campus and community leader who is fully committed to addressing barriers faced by marginalized communities,” UNO Chancellor Joanne Li said. “Massi is distinctly remarkable for his personal dedication to building his own leadership so he can impact policy and support community change.”

Saitta is majoring in interdisciplinary studies and social work with a minor in human rights and Spanish. He also serves as the Program Manager for the Maverick Food Pantry.

He plays a role in the community by mentoring other first-generation students and working as an intern for a local organization supporting youth literacy.

“In my roles, I’ve gained insight into how I want to continue addressing social issues through my life experiences, higher education and employment, as well as my determination and ambition to be a modern face in change for the future wellbeing of others,” Saitta said.

Saitta gained his passion for serving oppressed communities by witnessing the impact of homelessness and police neglect in his neighborhood in South Omaha.

“Pursuing a degree will strengthen my ability to grow as an individual and leader by teaching others, providing resources, advocating for the oppressed, and serving and supporting historically disadvantaged communities,” Saitta said. “I hope to make changes in policy that directly impact marginalized communities.”

The fellowship is named after Frank Newman and offers leadership training and networking opportunities.

Learn more at compact.org/newman-civic-fellowship.

