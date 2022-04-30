UNO hosts Buffett course and events before shareholders meeting

Sara Meadows

NEWS EDITOR

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, UNO’s College of Business Administration hosted events in person the week before the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting.

Buffett announced he would hold his annual shareholders meeting in person on April 30, according to Robert P. Miles, founder of course, conference and summit. The events offered participants from around the world a deeper understanding of Warren Buffett’s investment principles.

The Genius of Warren Buffett Executive MBA course teaches UNO graduate students and lifelong learners Buffett’s business valuation methods and management philosophy. The three-day course was held on April 25, April 26 and April 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Mammel Hall.

The Berkshire System Summit highlights Berkshire Hathaway’s culture, principles and methods. The event was held on April 28 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Mammel Hall. Among the speakers was Jim Weber, author of “Running with Purpose: How Brooks Outpaced Goliath Competitors to Lead the Pack.” The book features a foreword written by Buffett. Other speakers included:

Ron Olson: managing partner, Munger, Tolles & Olson , Berkshire Director

Adrienne Fay: vice president, officer, Borsheims Fine Jewelry & Gifts

Larry Cunningham: author, professor, George Washington University

Robert Miles: author, executive in residence, University of Nebraska at Omaha, College of Business Administration

The 19th Annual Value Investor Conference was held on April 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. and April 29, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Mammel Hall.

For more information, visit: http://www.valueinvestorconference.com/valueinvestorregister.html

Comments

comments