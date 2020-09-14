UNO Hockey finds ways to improve in long offseason

Grace Wirka

The Mavericks were in Denver getting ready to start their playoff run when the news came of postponing the season, eventually leading to cancellation.

It took some time for the news to settle in.

“I didn’t know what to think right away, it was delayed, and then the news sunk in,” sophomore Nolan Sullivan said. For Sullivan, it wasn’t until they were back here in Omaha at Baxter putting their gear away that it became real.

“It was shocking more than anything, it was surprising,” sophomore Kirby Proctor said.

Sophomore Josh Boyer felt the same way. For him, going from being dialed into a playoff season to riding seven hours home on a bus trying to process everything was a big change. For Boyer, like Sullivan, reality had hit him towards the end of the bus ride. Until then, it hadn’t fully crossed his mind that it was the last bus ride with the seniors on the 2019-2020 team.

All three Mavericks talked about how their team Zoom meetings were huge. Facetime and team group chats were a big help in staying connected while all separated from one another. For the guys who were in the same classes, that also helped them stay connected.

“The bad days were when you went a while without talking to other people,” Kirby said. “The good days were when you were involved and had a chance to talk to teammates, something that always lifted spirits.”

“Bad days revolved around the fact that I wasn’t able to be on the ice,” said Boyer. “Good days came from having those workouts, being connected with the team. Going from working out every day with them to nothing, you go stir crazy.”

The athletes took the free time that was given to them and used it to their advantage. Self-reflection was a big thing for these three Mavericks during this time. Kirby, Boyer and Sullivan all shared how much it helped being able to go back and watch the film from their games and take a look at what they needed to focus on improving.

All three also had high praise for the coaching staff, making sure to note how thankful they were for Coach Lewis and all the extra work he put into sending them workouts that they could do at home with their limited resources. Along with the workouts that Coach Lewis sent, all the guys worked with skill coaches each day. Not only were the players physically improving and preparing for the upcoming season, but mentally, Kirby and Sullivan both set aside time for reading. Sullivan also listened to some podcasts and focused on growing his leadership skills.

The light at the end of the tunnel finally came. There was only one word to explain the feelings that these three Mavericks felt when they heard the news of returning to campus this fall: excitement.

Just as Kirby, Josh, and Nolan were looking back at their freshman seasons a few months ago, they now look back on quarantine and see how far they’ve come since all this has started.

“It will be interesting to see who took advantage and made those jumps or hasn’t,” said Sullivan, when reflecting on the last few months, “The coaches provided the resources. It was up to us to waste the time or take the resources.”

It became important for the Mavericks to look back on the last few months and see how far they’ve come. Not only was there an improved ability to play hockey, but time was also given to improve outside variables as well.

“I think it was a blessing in disguise. It was a great time to get to know yourself,” said Kirby.

