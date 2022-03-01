UNO graduate named one of Ten Outstanding Young Omahans

Sara Meadows

UNO graduate Josefina Loza was recognized by the Omaha Jaycees as a Ten Outstanding Young Omahans recipient.

The Omaha Jaycees is the oldest young professional organization in the Omaha metro, best known for creating impactful changes in the Omaha Community. TOYO honors individuals between the ages of 21 and 40 who show commitment to improving the community through selfless acts of kindness.

“Nominations are anonymous, which makes the award that much more amazing,” says Loza.

Loza started her journalism journey right after high school when she was hired by the Omaha World-Herald. What started with her working in the newspapers’ library filing and researching documents for reporters quickly led to an opportunity in the newsroom as part-time breaking news and night police reporter.

On top of the work she did outside of school, Loza also worked at UNO’s campus newspaper, The Gateway. She started as a freshman and worked her way up to news editor, and then editor-in-chief. In 2015, she then became the publications manager of the paper.

“I love unlocking the potential of others, it’s something I truly enjoy doing because it’s soulful,” says Loza.

In October 2020, she created Lozafina, LLC., an Omaha-based marketing and public relations company. She wanted to continue to assist small businesses owners and nonprofits. Her goal was to strengthen its communication and marketing plans during the pandemic.

“I could not imagine having the know-how in marketing and public relations and not helping others,” says Loza.

Loza is also a founding member of the Midlands African Chamber, Inc., which was established in July 2020 as a resource to help African and African American businesses prosper.

On top of her passion for journalism, Loza is also a hobby artist and her work is currently being displayed throughout several galleries in Detroit. Her patrons are art collectors from around the world including Germany, South America and here in Omaha.

As for current projects, Loza says she is doing some ghostwriting, personal writing and is building two other businesses centered around healing and the arts.

“We elevate as people when we cherish one another and release the concept that everything has to be a competition,” says Loza.

