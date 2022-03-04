UNO celebrates the fifth annual Women and Public Policy Week

Sara Meadows

NEWS EDITOR

Women and Public Policy Week will kick off March 1-11 and will consist of a combination of virtual, hybrid and in-person events.

The week will bring together the voices and expertise of UNO students, faculty and staff, as well as community partners and policymakers to discuss issues related to women and public policy across the city, state, nation and world.

The events will include:

March 1

UNO School of Public Administration Virtual Open House: 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Zoom

on Zoom League of Women Voters of Greater Omaha: Books After Dark: 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Zoom

March 2

Scholars Strategy Network: Engaging in Public Policy Workshop: Noon -1 p.m. on Zoom

on Zoom Still Charting Our Path: Race, Redlining, and Spatial Justice: 1:30 p.m. at Criss Library, Main Level.

March 3

Curious People Series with Michelle Black, Understanding Deterrence and Why Different Perspectives Matter: 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

March 6

2022 Omaha Women’s Day March: 2-3 P.M. at Turner Park, Midtown Crossing, 3110 Farnam Street

March 8

Human Rights Forum: Women, Literature, and Human Rights: A Conversation with Sharmila Seyyid: Noon -1 P.M. on Zoom

March 10

Reflections on Afghan Women’s Activism and International Intervention, 2001-2021: Noon-1:30 P.M. on Zoom

For more information on the events please visit: https://www.unomaha.edu/news/events/women-and-public-policy-week.php

