UNO 2022 Commencement information

Come support Spring 2022 graduates at Commencement on May 13 at Baxter Arena. Photo courtesy of UNO.

The 2022 Commencement will be held on May 13 at the Baxter Arena. Masks are not required at this time.

Commencement Schedule:

Friday, May 13

9 a.m. College of Arts and Sciences, UNL’s College of Engineering, College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences

1 p.m. College of Business Administration, College of Public Affairs and Community Service, College of Information Science and Technology, College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media

Faculty Processional:

Faculty members wanting to process in the ceremony are asked to RSVP if they plan to attend to help determine seating. They will send a follow-up email after the deadline to all of those who plan to attend with more details about ceremony times, arrival times and parking.

Call for Staffing:

Want to help behind the scenes at Commencement? There are several roles available to help our graduates on their big day. These roles include greeters, check-in, floor ushers, floaters and many more for the 9 a.m., 1 p.m. or both ceremonies. Once you have signed up with the form, they will send a follow-up email to all of those who plan to help with more details about rehearsal/walk-through, day-of expectations and more.

*If you plan to help at both ceremonies, you will need to select both time slots. In the comments portion of the form, please put N/A.*

Must sign up by Friday, April 29.

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4ba4a628a0fcc16-unomay 

Call for UNO Alumni:

The UNO Alumni Association is looking for volunteers to help cheer on the graduates as they walk backstage after receiving their diploma cover. If you are interested, sign up here: https://unoalumni.org/get-involved/volunteer/commencement-volunteer?erid=77faabcd-48b7-4383-b897-dd8113a22a4a&trid=77faabcd-48b7-4383-b897-dd8113a22a4a

Have a question? Please reach out to the UNO Events Team at unoevents@unomaha.edu.

For more information visit: The May 2022 Commencement website.

