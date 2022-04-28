UNO 2022 Commencement information

Sara Meadows

NEWS EDITOR

The 2022 Commencement will be held on May 13 at the Baxter Arena. Masks are not required at this time.

Commencement Schedule:

Friday, May 13

9 a.m. College of Arts and Sciences, UNL’s College of Engineering, College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences

1 p.m. College of Business Administration, College of Public Affairs and Community Service, College of Information Science and Technology, College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media

Faculty Processional:

Faculty members wanting to process in the ceremony are asked to RSVP if they plan to attend to help determine seating. They will send a follow-up email after the deadline to all of those who plan to attend with more details about ceremony times, arrival times and parking.

Call for Staffing:

Want to help behind the scenes at Commencement? There are several roles available to help our graduates on their big day. These roles include greeters, check-in, floor ushers, floaters and many more for the 9 a.m., 1 p.m. or both ceremonies. Once you have signed up with the form, they will send a follow-up email to all of those who plan to help with more details about rehearsal/walk-through, day-of expectations and more.

*If you plan to help at both ceremonies, you will need to select both time slots. In the comments portion of the form, please put N/A.*

Must sign up by Friday, April 29.

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4ba4a628a0fcc16-unomay

Call for UNO Alumni:

The UNO Alumni Association is looking for volunteers to help cheer on the graduates as they walk backstage after receiving their diploma cover. If you are interested, sign up here: https://unoalumni.org/get-involved/volunteer/commencement-volunteer?erid=77faabcd-48b7-4383-b897-dd8113a22a4a&trid=77faabcd-48b7-4383-b897-dd8113a22a4a

Have a question? Please reach out to the UNO Events Team at unoevents@unomaha.edu.

For more information visit: The May 2022 Commencement website.

