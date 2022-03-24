University of Nebraska System celebrates its fifth annual “I Love NU” Week

Sara Meadows

NEWS EDITOR

The University of Nebraska System is celebrating its four campuses during its fifth annual “I Love NU” Week happening March 21-25.

Two events will be held during the week, including one in-person event and one virtual event.

The first event was held on March 23 at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln. This event was an opportunity to show support for the university and visit state senators about the work and impact being achieved on all four campuses.

Schedule of events:

12:30 – 1 p.m. – Arrival at the Capitol

1 – 1:30 p.m. – The program featured remarks from NU System President Ted Carter, our four student regents, and state senators.

1:30 – 2 p.m. – After the short program, all NU supporters gathered in the balcony of the Norris Legislative Chamber to be recognized by the Nebraska Legislature.

2 – 3 p.m. – Participants had the opportunity to meet with state senators, take photos with campus mascots and enjoy ice cream from the UNL Dairy Store.

The University of Nebraska System will be celebrating UNO on March 25 virtually. Share support on social media by tagging @UNOmaha and adding #ILoveNU to your posts.

In addition to participating in the scheduled “I Love NU” events, members of the university community can show their support by:

Reaching out to state senators via email or phone to share their stories and discuss the importance of higher education.

Signing up to be an NU Advocate to be among the first to know about legislative developments that impact the university and learn about how and when to get engaged.

Following the University of Nebraska on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn for news and updates and using the #NUforNE hashtag when sharing stories of the university’s impact on social media.

For more details, visit: https://nebraska.edu/offices-policies/external-relations/state-government-relations/i-love-nu-week.

