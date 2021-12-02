Transformer fire closes Arts and Sciences, Roskens Halls

Molly Ashford

Editor-in-Chief

A fire in a transformer box outside of Arts and Sciences Hall this afternoon led to the closing of four buildings on Dodge campus.

Arts and Sciences Hall, Kayser Hall, Roskens Hall and the Eppley Administration Building are closed until further notice.

At 2:15 p.m., firefighters responded to a still alarm reported at 370 University Drive East. By 2:30 p.m., a fire alarm in Arts and Sciences Hall went off. The building was evacuated shortly after, as firefighters reported a “haze” suspected to have been caused by a generator kicking on.

According to maintenance technicians, the fire only affected the Arts and Sciences Hall. Other buildings were closed out of caution, as the transformer boxes are near each other.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday night, there has been no communication as to when the buildings will reopen.

This is an evolving situation. This article will be updated as new information becomes available.

