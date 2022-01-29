Tigers score four and hand Mavericks ‘frustrating’ loss in Colorado Springs

Jordan McAlpine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mike Gabinet used the word ‘frustrating’ nine times in a 1:40 stretch after the game Friday night. The disappointment was clear from the fifth-year head coach, but it’s the perfect word to describe No. 16 Omaha’s 4-1 loss at Colorado College.

“Just frustrating,” Gabinet said. “We outchanced them 2-to-1. I think they had two chances in the second and a few in the third, but they just put the puck in the net and we didn’t. Just a frustrating night.”

The Mavericks (15-10, 5-8-1) might have had more chances than the Tigers (7-13-3, 4-8-1), but ultimately, CC executed. The Tigers were able to get sticks in shooting lanes throughout the night and put traffic in front of Omaha goaltender Isaiah Saville, who didn’t get much help in front of him at times and was visibly upset after the game, understandably so. CC scored four times on 19 shots.

Up until the 6:53 mark of the third period Friday night, the Mavericks went 129:04 consecutive minutes without a goal against CC. That dates back to the second period of Omaha’s 4-3 win on Dec. 3. The Tigers kept Omaha off the board for the final 22:11 of that Dec. 3 game, shut out Omaha in game two and held the Mavericks scoreless for just under 47 minutes to open this weekend’s series.

At the end of the second period Friday night, Omaha had gone six consecutive periods without a goal against the Tigers. Although it wasn’t another shutout, it was another win for the Tigers against Omaha this season.

“We were resilient and we found a way tonight,” said Colorado College head coach Kris Mayotte. “It wasn’t our best game and it’s not like we dominated or anything like that. Omaha probably had the better chances, but I thought our guys found a way. You don’t do that unless you’re prepared and have some confidence and I’m happy we were able to respond how we did tonight.”

Mayotte’s squad never trailed in this one. Brett Chorske opened the scoring 9:59 into the contest with a power-play goal for his third of the season. Tommy Middleton then made it 2-0 as he redirected a Nicklas Andrews’ shot past Saville with 1:28 left in the second period. The Tigers are now 5-0 this season when they lead after 40 minutes.

“We’ve had faster starts where we have more puck possession and are on teams more, but I thought we played a really solid first period tonight,” Mayotte said. “It wasn’t like we had to win the game in the first few minutes, I just thought we played a really consistent first period and carried it into the second. Getting the first goal was big and then we just handled the ebbs and flows of the game well.”

CC carried that 2-0 lead into the third and things looked bleak on the Omaha side. However, the Mavericks made it interesting. Down 2-0, Omaha was the recipient of two power-play chances early in the third period.

During the second chance, Matt Miller buried a Tyler Weiss feed for a power-play goal and made it a 2-1 game. With momentum on their side and over 13 minutes left, the Mavericks found themselves right back in it.

“I thought we carried the play there,” Gabinet said of the third period. “We were carrying the play big-time against them, but we missed the net at a couple key times. Then we finally get pucks on net and don’t get rewarded.”

Omaha outshot CC 12-7 in the third and 32-19 overall, but the Mavericks were only able to put one past CC goaltender Matt Vernon. In the third period alone, the Mavericks had 24 shot attempts compared to CC’s 11. As was the case all night though, it was a series of errant passes, shots over and wide of the net and missed opportunities on the Omaha side.

Once again, it boiled down to executing. With 5:24 left, Brian Hawkinson did exactly that as he fired a Hunter McKown one-time feed home from the top of the slot, making it 3-1. Hawkinson has three goals against Omaha in three games this season.

Bryan Yoon tacked on an empty-net goal to make it 4-1 with 1:17 left. It was CC’s third win over a ranked opponent this season and their first-ever NCHC win at Ed Robson Arena. The Tigers hope to complete just their second sweep of the season on Saturday, but they know it won’t be easy — especially with how well the Mavericks have played in game two this season. Omaha is 10-2-0 to close out series.

“They’re talented, they’re skilled and they do a really good job of turning mistakes into chances,” Mayotte said of the Mavericks. “I don’t get the sense that there’s anything particular in the matchup, I just think for us we had an opportunity to play a good team at home after a good week of practice, and it presented the right opportunity.

“Obviously the job’s not done though. They’re going to come back and be better tomorrow, so we’ve got to find a way to do the same.”

Game two is set for 6 p.m. MTN at Ed Robson Arena. The Mavericks will attempt to split the season series with CC and avoid falling into seventh place in the NCHC standings. Omaha and CC are currently tied for sixth with 14 points.

Tournament chances tumble

Since the Christmas break, the Mavericks are 2-5-0. They’ve lost to Colorado College twice this season, once to Miami and once to Lake Superior State and St. Lawrence outside of NCHC play. Omaha currently sits at 21 in the pairwise and their chances of making the NCAA Tournament have dropped substantially.

At this point, about the Mavericks’ only way in will be by winning the NCHC Frozen Faceoff. That’s unless they go on a run these next few weeks and get some significant help around them, but the chances of that happening are slim to none.

After the game, Gabinet said he’s not thinking about the potential implications of a loss like this one on the pairwise and NCAA Tournament though. The focus is already on game two.

“You’re already frustrated, so no, it’s not,” Gabinet said. “It just goes to show the margins are so close in this conference. You can carry the whole play and outchance a team 2-to-1 and still lose. You’ve got to do everything in your absolute power to try to be successful and it’s frustrating when you don’t get results.”

Vernon gets his first victory

After losing his crease to Dominic Basse for most of last season, the junior has rebounded well this season and is playing well as of late. Although the results haven’t shown, Vernon was finally rewarded with his first win of the season Friday night. Vernon made 31 saves and gave his team a chance.

“He just keeps working,” Mayotte said. “He keeps getting better and he has the buy-in from the guys in the locker room because of the work he puts in. When he has the type of performance that he had tonight where he’s standing on his head and making it look easy, really nobody is surprised. And I think that’s the biggest compliment I can give a goalie.”

Tigers taking steps

After a rough start to this season, CC is starting to gain some traction as of late. The Tigers are 5-5 in their last 10 games and eight of those 10 have been against NCHC opponents.

Friday night was also impressive in that the Tigers found a way to win game one, which had been a struggle. CC entered the weekend 1-9-0 this season in game one of a series and 2-9-0 on Fridays. Mayotte said after the game he was happy to see his group come out strong, especially after being swept at Denver.

“We had a tough weekend last weekend and we were disappointed,” Mayotte said. “We weren’t happy with how we played against Denver, but I thought our guys did a really good job of evaluating for what it was. Credit to Denver, but we got right back to work this week and we were excited for the opportunity to play in our building again against Omaha.

“We’ve been playing good hockey for a long time, but we weren’t finding ways to win. I think recently it’s been good hockey, not great hockey, but this team is learning what it takes to win hockey games. Now there’s still areas to clean up still, but that’s the biggest thing. The resiliency, the ability to stick with it and ultimately knowing it’s not always going to go your way or be perfect, but the job is to win.”

News and notes

Matt Miller’s goal was his sixth of the season. Tyler Weiss and Jonny Tychonick picked up the assists. Omaha has scored 31 power-play goals as a team this season, which is second in the country.

Isaiah Saville made 15 saves in the loss for Omaha.

Nicklas Andrews had three assists in the win for CC and was the No. 1 star.

CC is now 7-1-0 when scoring four goals or more. They’re also now 3-7-1 at home this season.

Omaha finished 1-for-3 on the power play. CC was 1-for-5.

The last three CC head coaches (Scott Owens, Mike Haviland and Kris Mayotte) have won their first home game against Omaha.

Nolan Krenzen was a late scratch for Omaha. Krenzen was on the ice Thursday during practice and Friday morning, but it’s unknown if it’s due to injury or sickness.

Omaha will once again have Kevin Conley available on Saturday. Conley was suspended for Friday’s game.

