Through the lens: 2020 Trump rally
Oct 28, 2020

A crowd gathers at Eppley Airfield at an outdoor rally for President Trump. Photo by Mars Nevada/the Gateway

A photo of a large crowd gathering at a Trump rally at Eppley AIrfield at dusk. In the distance there is a large screen that says "Keep America Great." The sun sets behind the waving American flag. Photo by Mars Nevada/the Gateway

A photo of the American flag waving that is attached to spectator bleachers. The sun is setting behind it, making the sky yellow and orange.

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaking in support of President Trump. Photo by Mars Nevada/the Gateway

NE Gov. Pete Ricketts wearing a black coat and black gloves holding a microphone and standing in the middle of the frame

Air Force One arrives on site to the cheers of rally attendees. Photo by Mars Nevada/the Gateway.

The tail of AIr Force One can be seen with an American flag. Several people are gathered around to take pictures.

A sea of stocking caps and MAGA hats await as the temperature dips down to around 20 degrees. Photo by Mars Nevada/the Gateway.

A clenched fist thrust above the crowd.

President Trump speaking to the crowd about the upcoming election. Photo by Mars Nevada/the Gateway

A medium shot of President Donald Trump standing behind a podium speaking with a crowd behind him. Photo by Mars Nevada/the Gateway

The words "Defend your community" displayed on a LED screen with a picture of the United States in the middle. Photo by Mars Nevada/the Gateway

A close-up photo of three different smartphone screens taking pictures amongst the crowd. Photo by Mars Nevada/the Gateway

A medium shot of President Trump behind a podium speaking with his arms spread out.

One supporter stands amongst the crowd with a Trump and Pence sticker placed on their hood. Photo by Mars Nevada/the Gateway

A male presenting supporter stands with a Trump and Pence sticker on their hood.

Several bundled up attendees wave their "Women for Trump" signs. Photo by Mars Nevada/the Gateway

A group of women holding pink "Women for Trump" signs.