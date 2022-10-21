Jenna Janssen Staff Writer

UNO’s Queer & Trans Services partnered with Maverick Productions to hold the annual “The Walking Drag” show in Milo Bail on Monday, Oct. 3.

The show features drag queens from the local community. Each drag queen performs a routine to an audience full of members from the LGBTQ+ community, as well as allies.

Those who performed were Tia Pet, AK-47, Gemma Night, Pollie Pocket Pussie Roxia, Damn Drogyni, Cassandra Evans Principle and special guest, Brita Filter.

Brita Filter is known for her appearance in the 12th season of the popular competition show, RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“What we aim to do is just empower the students,” Lewis Kirke, director of UNO’s Queer & Trans Services said. “Drag is something empowering that lets people know that you can be you, you can shine, you can be as extra or however you want to present yourself”.

Drag as an art form has been around since the early 17th century, when men would dress as women for theater productions. As time went on, drag developed to be more about creating a person through over-exaggerated feminine looks, style and body language. There are also Drag Kings, where nonbinary and female performers adopt an exaggerated male persona and perform as well.

Drag has been a beloved art form within the queer community for decades, allowing those who don’t feel accepted to gain more confidence through their personas by creating powerful groups that fight for LGBTQ+ rights.

Marsha P. Johnson, an American gay liberation activist and self-identified drag queen, was a part of those very groups. The Walking Drag Show paid homage to her and other LGBTQ+ activists who paved the way for them to celebrate who they are.

For students who want to become more involved with the community, Kirke recommends meeting with QTS, and they can point you in the right direction to become more involved.

QTS has support groups three days a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays open for anyone to come and express their feelings. Kirke said they have these resources and communities at UNO to make everyone feel welcome.

Regarding future plans, QTS is planning their first queer prom event. The goal is to “give everyone the second chance to live that prom experience they wanted and deserved, but felt they couldn’t because of who they are.”

If you weren’t able to attend the walking drag show this year, don’t be afraid to attend next year.

Comments

comments