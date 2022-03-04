The Office of University Communications takes on new name

Sara Meadows

NEWS EDITOR

The Office of University Communications has changed their name to better reflect the university’s mission.

What was formerly known as the Office of University Communications (UCOMM) is now the Office of Strategic Marketing and Communications (MarComm).

MarComm was originally launched nine years ago with limited staff, making it difficult to meet the university’s communication needs. Since then, they have expanded to a team of 26 with experience in digital communications, editorial and media relations, events and marketing.

Under the direction of Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Makayla McMorris, MarComm also supports the Office of the Chancellor by providing leadership in areas of perception, retention, engagement and recruitment.

“MarComm has been and will continue to be the driving force in our university’s mission to inspire a new generation of people to join our community of lifelong learners and shape our state’s future,” UNO Chancellor Joanne Li said. “This new identity recognizes their impact, elevates them as a resource on our campus, and sets the tone for how we position ourselves as an institution moving forward. Congratulations to our MarComm team on this exciting milestone.”

In addition to the name change, MarComm has also redesigned their website to better represent their brand identity, highlighting the department’s creative and strategic capabilities.

“As our campus and community evolve to meet the needs of our state, it is crucial that we evolve with it,” McMorris said. “Our commitment to fiercely enhance and promote the UNO brand, offer premier service, inspire passion for the university’s mission, challenge complacency, and drive innovation will continue to strengthen.”

To learn more about MarComm’s work from the past six months and get familiar with the office’s strategic direction, view MarComm’s latest Exceptional Stories publication.

