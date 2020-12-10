The mystery behind “murder hornets”

Zach Gilbert

In early May, over a month into the United States’ lockdown brought about by the burgeoning coronavirus pandemic, a horrifying headline caused alarm for citizens across the country – “murder hornets,” the world’s largest wasps, had been spotted in America.

Officially known as Asian giant hornets, “murder hornets” earned their nasty nickname due to their ability to annihilate bee populations in a matter of minutes. In addition, though they don’t typically actively antagonize humans, they are responsible for killing up to 50 people per year in Japan, according to the New York Times.

In an interview with WSU Insider, Susan Cobey – a bee breeder at Washington State University’s Department of Entomology – stated that the hornets are “like something out of a monster cartoon” due to their “huge yellow-orange [faces].”

Aside from these yellow-orange heads, scientists also note that each hornet is usually 1.5 to 2 inches long, and they have prominent eyes and a black and yellow striped abdomen. Their stringers are longer and more dangerous than an average bee’s, as well.

Two hornets were initially discovered by the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) in Blaine, Washington in December 2019. One was already dead, but the other was alive and flew away before being apprehended. Though their means of transportation to America was never explicitly confirmed, Karla Salp, a spokesperson for WSDA explained that they can sometimes be “unwitting hitchhikers on something (like shipping containers) or someone.”

Apprehending these pests and preventing an outbreak was of the utmost concern to American entomologists, as the hornets become particularly dangerous from the late summer to early fall, when they ravenously raid beehives to feed. Given the country’s dwindling bee population, an American “murder hornet” infestation could have catastrophic consequences.

After this story broke at the start of summer, talk of these inimical insects evaporated almost overnight, leaving many scratching their heads as to what ever happened to the story that sent scares across social media.

For starters, no murder hornets were ever spotted outside of Washington state. There, WSDA worked diligently all summer to set up over 1,000 traps for the hornets. After a hornet was trapped, they would be “tagged” and tracked to any potential nests, which would then be extinguished with pesticides, according to Salp.

Luckily, WSDA was indeed able to discover and destroy the first “murder hornet” nest just a few weeks ago, on Wed., Oct. 28, with no entomologists suffering from any stings or hornet-related injuries of any kind. 98 hornets were recovered from the nest in total, including 13 that were captured alive for research purposes.

“We got there just in the nick of time,” Sven-Erik Spichiger, an entomologist who oversaw the nest eradication, stated.

Nevertheless, the WSDA’s work is not done. Some scientists still believe that other nests already exist, and it is possible that a few queens were able to escape before this first nest was destroyed. Therefore, WSDA will continue to trap the hornets for the next three years before being sure that Washington state is safe.

All-in-all, even though “murder hornets” are still an ongoing threat, most humans can rest easy knowing that the proper scientists are preventing any further problems that may arise.

