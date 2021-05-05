Editor's PickOnline ExclusivesPhotos The Gateway- Sheelytown Market Photo Essay May 5, 2021 0 136 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Erin Chance CONTRIBUTOR 1 of 10 Welcome to Sheelytown Market, located at 3522 Center Rd., in the Hanscom Park area. This greenery and gardening shop has been open for about a year. The owners are Amelia and James Rosser. Amelia said, “One day the idea was born, and I put one foot in front of the other. I am a person who is never short of ideas. This one just took, and I am so proud.” The atmosphere in Sheelytown Market is safe and welcoming. Amelia said, “I want a place for makers to grow their own businesses and progressive candidates to be able to meet my community. I want to be a place where connections are made, and traditions formed.” (Pictured above behind the counter is Amelia Rosser, and one of her employees to the left.) Sheelytown Market is named after Sheelytown, which is what the Hanscom Park and Center Rd. business area used to be called. This area was built by Polish, Irish, and other first-generation immigrants between the 1860s and 1870s. Amelia said, “The City of Omaha demolished Sheelytown to make room for highway 75. This led to the vibrant business district that lined Center St. at 35th St. to die. Sheelytown [Market] is to remind us of our history, where we came from, and how our present-day actions affect all of our futures.” To learn more about Sheelytown’s history click here. This shop provides all the plant supplies you would need from soil to planters. All the artwork and some of the different knick-knacks sold here are from local suppliers and artists. If you have any questions or concerns about your new plants, the employees and owners are happy to help. Sheelytown Market’s website said, “Amelia wants to help you understand what you are bringing home. To help you find the same peace, patience, and contentment in your own mind.” Everyone who enters the store is welcomed with a friendly smile and open ears. All the plants are very well taken care of, and there are many houseplants that are hard to find anywhere else. The store has many unique plant holders like this one. The decorations make the shop feel like you’re in a whimsical cottage in the middle of a forest. There are many sustainable and affordable options in the shop. Most items sold are made by fellow Omaha residents, like the reusable masks above. Each section of Sheelytown Market has its own kind of theme. The sections seem to be organized by different varieties of plants. Don’t miss the back room of the store, where most of the pottery is located. If you’re looking to start taking care of houseplants, Sheelytown Market is a good place to begin your journey. Amelia said, “I want everyone to feel like they are also very much part of Sheelytown Market. It's a place that's for everyone.” Comments comments Share on Facebook Share 0 Share on TwitterTweet Share on Pinterest Share 0 Share on Digg Share Send email Mail