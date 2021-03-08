The complications of teaching college courses in the time of COVID-19

Zach Gilbert

NEWS EDITOR

Educators everywhere faced formidable obstacles when it came to reshaping their curriculum for remote learning, and for those who were less conscious of the complexities of technology, like UNO and Methodist College professor Gina Wagner, this adaptation was a particularly arduous task.

“When I first heard distance learning, I was absolutely panic-stricken,” Wagner said. “I am not an online educator, and I am old enough that I was not raised with a computer as a kid.”

To make matters worse, Wagner didn’t have a chance to get a “head start” on shifting the structures of her courses.

“I had a two week notice at UNO but only a three-day notice at Methodist,” Wagner said. “I did the bare minimum necessary [to adapt my classes to distance learning], but I still to this day feel guilty that my students didn’t really get what they needed.”

Wagner started by setting up weekly discussion boards for her courses in lieu of class lectures and large group discussions. Additionally, she transferred in-person quizzes and exams into online assessments (which she notes was “a time-consuming process”), and she posted weekly PowerPoints, which she had to add voice-over to.

“Because I was no longer seeing students face-to-face, I also had to send frequent emails and weekly announcements to keep good communication between students and myself,” Wagner said.

One of the most significant struggles Wagner encountered throughout this process was problem-solving when technological issues arose.

“Because of my technology ignorance, I would have to rely on others to assist me, which was frustrating and took up a lot of time,” Wagner said.

Furthermore, living alone in a one-bedroom apartment in quarantine for six months – away from her students – made Wagner feel very isolated.

“I am a people-person and an extrovert, so this took a toll on my mental health to say the least,” Wagner said.

Thankfully, beginning with the fall 2020 semester, Wagner’s classes went from being totally online back to face-to-face, in-person instruction. However, she now also admits that she had no idea how exhausting teaching would be post-quarantine.

“Teaching with a face mask and/or a face shield is uncomfortable and difficult,” Wagner said. “First of all, it’s hard to breathe well and talk with a mask on without getting short of breath, and wearing a face shield made me look and feel like an alien.”

Wagner also realized that crucial information was not being communicated when wearing her face mask.

“So much of communication is deciphered via nonverbals like facial expressions and eye contact,” Wagner said. “And for my students who have any hearing deficit struggles, they were now unable to read lips.”

Likewise, Wagner lamented about the lack of a personal connection with her class that came with COVID-19 restrictions.

“It was painful to stand in front of students every day and not see their beautiful faces,” Wagner said.

Going forward, Wagner wishes that there won’t be more coronavirus-related friction in the future, but she has her doubts.

“I hope we never have to experience another pandemic of the proportion of COVID-19 during my lifetime, but I suspect, with our deteriorating environment, it will happen eventually,” Wagner said. “I would like to say that I will be more prepared for the next time, but I’m not so sure that I will be.”

