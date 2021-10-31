Taylor Ward’s hat trick lifts Mavericks to seventh straight win and a sweep of Long Island

Jordan McAlpine

For the first time since the 2012-13 season, the Mavericks have won seven games in a row. For the first time in their career, two Mavericks found the back of the net. For a third consecutive series, Omaha picked up a sweep. And for a second straight night, Taylor Ward stole the show with a hat trick and four points in No. 10 Omaha’s 7-1 win over Long Island.

“I thought it was a great effort by our team tonight,” Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet said after the game. “Nice to see our guys respond to a little adversity right off the bat and I thought that was maybe one of our most complete games so far this season.”

Game two against LIU didn’t exactly get off to an ideal start as Marty Westhaver beat Omaha netminder Austin Roden 23 seconds into the game to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead. Roden, who was making his 12th career start and his first of this season, settled in after that early blemish and stopped the remaining 16 shots fired his way.

From that point on, it was all Omaha. Ward scored his first of three goals on the night and his first of two power play goals 3:07 later to tie the game. It was the second straight four-point night for the senior, who now leads Omaha with 10 goals in eight games.

Even after recording the second hat trick of his career and continuing his torrid start to this season, Ward credited his linemates for making it happen.

“It’s a great group effort,” Ward said. “It makes my job a lot easier when I get to play with four other good players on the ice at all times.”

The next three goals came from a trio of young Omaha defensemen. Kirby Proctor’s absolute snipe, the eventual game-winner, made it 2-1 with 7:48 left in the opening period. Freshman Davis Pennington made it 3-1 and sophomore Jake Harrison extended the lead to three.

“You can’t help but smile on the bench when those guys score their first goals,” Gabinet said. “Two real nice plays too — great forecheck on Penny’s goal and a great screen by Jimmy Glynn and Harry jumps up as the fourth man on the rush, Weiss makes a nice pass to him and he buries that.”

Pennington and Harrison scored the first two of four second-period goals for Omaha at the 2:15 and 8:05 marks respectively. Ward stretched the lead to 5-1 with his second power play goal of the night and fourth of the weekend with 6:59 left in the frame.

Those two power play goals give him eight this season, which leads the NCAA. The Omaha power play unit as a whole converted on six of their 13 chances this weekend.

“I think our power play was clicking this weekend,” Ward said. “We’ve been working on it for a month and a half now. It starts in practice and we’ve got five guys on the ice now that are threats to score at all times and work well together.”

Glynn, who finished the night with a goal and two assists, added a shorthanded tally with 6:09 left in the second to make it 6-1 and chased LIU goaltender Vinnie Purpura, who gave up six goals on 25 shots. Ward completed his hat trick 7:05 into the third.

“I really thought the forwards were skating there and the support — whether it was offensively or defensively — was all over the ice tonight, which makes for a good outcome usually,” Gabinet said. “Nice to see us get rewarded with some goals in the second and to put a team away.”

With the win, the Mavericks head into the first weekend of NCHC play at 7-1-0. Omaha outscored LIU 13-1 between the two games this weekend and picked up their third sweep of the season. Even though game one of the series ended as a 6-0 shutout, the Mavericks looked much more responsible defensively and also put together more sustained pressure on Saturday.

Omaha will face Miami next weekend at Baxter Arena.

“We’re feeling good and we’re excited to play another NCHC team,” Ward said. “I think we did what we wanted to at the start of the season. Through these first eight games we accomplished what we wanted to accomplish and now it’s getting into conference play and making sure we take care of those games as well.”

Death, taxes and Taylor Ward power play goals

There are few guarantees in life, but lately, it seems as if Ward finding the back of the net on an Omaha power play is one of them. Ward entered this weekend’s series with four of his five goals coming on the man advantage and tacked on four more against LIU.

“He’s dangerous when that puck is on his stick,” Gabinet said. “Thought it was a nice (first) power play goal and then his third one, the Dman (defenseman) had a little bit of a soft gap and he shoots between his legs and uses him as a screen. That’s a goal scorer’s goal and just nice to see him playing well.”

Ward is already tied for fifth on Omaha’s single-season all-time record list with eight goals on the man advantage.

Balanced scoring highlighted by young defensemen

One of the storylines coming into this season was the balance of Omaha’s lineup and their depth. Although Ward, Chayse Primeau and Matt Miller had done most of the scoring leading up to this series, that balance was on display this weekend, especially in game two.

Three Mavericks netted their first goal of the season on Saturday, including Pennington and Harrison, along with Glynn being the other. For one of the first real times this season, the Mavericks got a big offensive boost from their defensemen.

“Any time you get your defensemen contributing to offense good things are going to happen,” Gabinet said.

Saturday night was the perfect storm as the Mavericks built a lead and piled on in the second period. That lead allowed those young defensemen to get some elevated minutes and play a bigger role, something that will hopefully pay off later this season.

“Those guys don’t have a ton of experience under their belt so when they get in these games it really helps them mature,” Gabinet said. “To have that experience, you can’t really duplicate that in practice all the time.”

Roden makes first start of season

The junior goaltender knew all week he would be playing in at least one of the games this weekend and found out on Thursday he was getting the nod in game two. Allowing a goal 23 seconds in wasn’t exactly the way he wanted to start his season, but Roden settled in and was solid the rest of the night.

“It’s tough, but I think I’m good at it,” Roden said of shaking off the early goal. “I think I have a good mental game and it’s something that comes with the position I’m in. You don’t get a lot of chances to have bad games. Once it went in it was over right after that for me and I didn’t think about it again.”

Roden stopped 16 of the 17 shots he saw and picked up his seventh career win. The life of a backup goaltender isn’t always the easiest job in the world, especially when thrown into the fire, but Roden said his main focus was on slowing it down and staying calm. His head coach said he gave them a chance to win.

“You can tell how strong mentally he is,” Gabinet said. “A little bit of an unfortunate goal and a one in a hundred shot right off the post and in to start the game, but he really settled in nicely. Made some really big saves. A couple excellent saves on the penalty kill, one unbelievable save coming around on a wraparound that was impressive and had a couple really tough saves through screens.”

Seven in a row

With Saturday’s win, the Mavericks extended their winning streak to seven games. It’s the first time an Omaha team has won seven straight since the 2012-13 season and is creeping up on the longest streak in program history. They don’t want to look too far ahead, but they’re hoping to keep the streak rolling against Miami.

News and notes

Matt Miller missed Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury that he sustained in game one of the series.

With Miller out of the lineup, Jimmy Glynn drew back in for his third game of the season. Glynn finished with a goal and two assists and was named the game’s third star.

Kaden Bohlsen was also out for game two. The sophomore forward was shaken up in the second period on Friday but did finish the game.

Omaha outshot LIU 35-17 in game two and 76-40 on the weekend. At one point in the second period, the Mavericks had scored as many goals (four) as the Sharks had shots.

Davis Pennington and Jake Harrison each scored their first collegiate goals in the win. Harrison also had an assist, was a +2 and was named the game’s second star.

Tyler Weiss, who finished the night with a team-best +3 rating, Kevin Conley and Brandon Scanlin all had two assists.

Kirby Proctor’s goal was the fifth game-winner of his career.

Ty Mueller made his collegiate debut on Saturday and even got time on the Omaha penalty kill unit, which was 7-for-7 in game two and 12-for-12 on the weekend. “He’s just been doing a lot of great things (in practice),” Gabinet said. “He did a really good job for us tonight and he’s going to be a really good player down the road.”

Through eight games the Mavericks are 39-for-41 on the penalty kill and 13-for-43 on the power play.

Saturday was just the second time the Mavericks have allowed the first goal this season.

Omaha is now 2-0-0 all-time against LIU and will make a return trip to Long Island next season.

