Taake shares strategy for Big O tournament

Abby Plouzek

Sports Editor

Sydney Taake placed fourth overall through the Big O tournament as the top finisher for the Mavericks. In the first round, she scored 76(+4), in the second 77(+5) and in the third 75(+3), making her overall score 228.

Regarding how the team played overall throughout the tournament, Taake said:

“Overall as a team, we played pretty good. Our first two rounds as a team were solid. One thing as a team we can work on is trying to put 3 solid rounds together so we can compete even more.”

Following Taake, newcomer Macarena Garcia Terron finished tenth overall with a final score of 234 to help celebrate her birthday weekend!

Taake shared her personal goals for the weekend and how throughout the weekend she was able to accomplish them.

“My personal goal was to start each round off strong and trust myself. I tend to start off slow and not trust myself,” Taake said. “This tournament, I started off stronger but still had two holes that I didn’t trust myself completely on. But I fought back and finished the back nine on the first round one under. Overall, I would say I did achieve my goal for the most part but it’s still something I could get better at.”

Prior to this season, Taake finished her freshman season with the second-best stroke average on the team at 78.6, according to omavs.com. She also took ninth at the Creighton Classic last October, sporting her first top-ten finish of her college career.

“I’m going to keep playing the way I’ve been playing,” Taake said. “I’m going to focus on preparing myself mentally and keep gaining more confidence through each shot I hit.”

Fans can follow live scores at omavs.com. Taake is the first in the lineup for the tournament.

