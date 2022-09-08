Support local shops this back-to-school season

Kathryn O’Connor

News Editor

Every dollar you spend goes back into someone and something.

As a whole, Omaha is filled with locally-owned talent and businesses generating economic value for the community while still meeting the needs of its members. Whether you’re grabbing a cup of coffee before class or shopping for last-minute school supplies, here is a collection of student-approved local destinations you can proudly support:

Shop Five Nine

If you’re looking for curated stationery, paper goods or a new set of pens, Shop Five Nine has you covered. Small business owner and Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt curated a group of independent designers and local brands delivering high-quality products for all your note-taking needs. Selling everything your desk could possibly want, from laptop stickers to stylish tape, the store can be found online and in the Benson area.

New Wave

No one does vintage or aesthetically pleasing vibrations better than New Wave. A handpicked selection of secondhand goods perfectly curated for your wardrobe or dorm room. Located in Little Bohemia, New Wave is filled with art, clothing and accessories, hitting classic trends of yesterday and today.

The Green House

While you may not be able to fit a peperomia plant in your backpack or carry it from class to class, you can cultivate a lively space to encourage productivity for endless hours of studying this semester. Whether you’re plant obsessed or can’t keep a weed alive, The Green House on 13th St. is your local spot for all your greenery needs.

Made In Omaha

With three locations reaching students all over the metro area, Made In Omaha is the gift shop of your dreams. This local gem brings together artists and creators to grow the community through collaboration. You’ll find anything from dishware to apparel shopping to apartment decorations at Made in Omaha. Each item will remind you of the new home you’re creating here.

