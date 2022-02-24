Student Spotlight: Kathryn O’Connor

Sara Meadows

UNO student Kathryn O’Connor was born in a small town in Georgia called Peachtree Corners but ended up swapping the peaches for corn when she was young and moved to Omaha.

After a few changes to her major and because of her love for writing, O’Connor found herself in the College of Communications with a journalism major and a concentration in public relations and advertising. She is now entering her last few semesters of college.

“I have already learned so much that will be valuable no matter what communications path I follow in my post-grad career,” says O’Connor.

O’Connor started last semester in a student-run public relations firm on campus known as MaverickPR. Since joining, she has gone from being an account associate to the assistant firm director and account executive of the firm.

She was introduced to the firm through her involvement in the 2021 Bateman Case Study Competition for the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA). The campaign, Humility Not Hostility, earned honorable mention and three Paper Anvil awards, including Best in Show.

During her time in PRSSA, O’Connor helped their annual Santa Paws event gain coverage with KETV. She also stepped up last semester as the Vice President of Communications, which she is currently still serving as. She did not stop there. During their campaign “Wear Black Give Back,” O’Connor helped raise over $1,200.

“I wouldn’t have accomplished half of the fantastic things I did last year without being involved,” says O’Connor.

As for current projects, her favorite client she is working with right now is Milford Real Estate. They have started writing stories for their new local arts and culture magazine. The first issue will launch in March.

“I couldn’t be more excited to see my name in print again,” says O’Connor. “This client has helped me further recognize my love for feature writing.”

O’Connor explains that her college experience has been full of many highs and lows, but she is grateful for the way college has changed her. She needed to succeed, and that is exactly what she did.

“UNO helped me find a direction for my life,” says O’Connor. “It gifted me with a path to follow and the focus I needed to succeed.”

After a few years in the industry, O’Connor plans to return to academia for graduate school and intends to move east to embrace a broader range of opportunities. With graduation approaching in December, she explains she is diving into uncertainty with excitement, but is sure she wants to be involved in the writing world.

“The person I am today will make an impression and make a difference, whether it’s through the stories I read or the people I meet,” says O’Connor.

