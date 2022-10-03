Student Spotlight: Ashley Schnase

Kathryn O’Connor

News Editor

Originally from Broken Bow, Nebraska, Ashley Schnase has traveled across the Cornhusker State to continue her post-secondary education at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO).

Schnase began her studies by earning her bachelor’s degree at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Majoring in family studies, Schnase knew she was heading down a path to helping people.

“I want to advocate for individuals who struggle with mental illness,” Schnase said.

This desire led Schnase to Omaha, where she started graduate school for clinical mental health counseling in August. Her goal at UNO is to gain the knowledge needed to prepare for her board certifications and the opportunity to connect with others in the healthcare industry.

“The community of Omaha is able to offer more opportunities for me to network with my peers, potential job opportunities and engage with a more diverse population of people,” Schnase said. “So far, everyone at UNO has been very inviting. I have been able to connect with some amazing peers that make the transition easier for me.”

Schnase’s choice to continue her studies at UNO wasn’t solely based on the environment and wealth of opportunities. UNO is a Council for the Accreditation of Counseling, and Related Educational Programs (CACREP) accredited program.

“It’s amongst the highest accredited programs in the nation,” Schnase said. “This will help me secure a job later in my life.”

Schnase has a few years to go before she walks across the stage in May 2025 wearing her cap and gown, but her hope is to secure a position at a hospital or treatment facility when the time comes.

Until then, Schnase is embracing the Maverick community and growing alongside her peers.

“Hard times and new challenges aside, I truly believe that these will be some of the best years of our lives,” Schnase said.

Comments

comments