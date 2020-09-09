Student loan debt figure at UNO ranks 148 out of 475 nationally

Zach Gilbert

NEWS EDITOR

The student loan debt figure at UNO ranks No. 148 out of 475 colleges nationally, according to LendEDU’s recently released 2019 Student Loan Debt by School by State Report.

In this report, LendEDU, a personal finance comparison website, found that UNO’s average student loan debt per borrower figure in 2019 was $25,804. That number is slightly above the average student loan debt per borrower figure for the state of Nebraska in 2019, which was $24,266. Nebraska has the ninth smallest figure in the country, and it is below the average student loan debt per borrower figure of all students across the nation in 2019.

UNO’s student loan debt figure also ranks higher than other institutions within the University of Nebraska System. The average student loan debt per borrower figure for the University of Nebraska at Kearney (UNK) was $20,774, while the figure for the University of Nebraska at Lincoln (UNL) was $22,290.

The report also showed that 59% of UNO graduates in 2019 had student loan debt, compared to 55% of both UNL and UNK’s graduates from the same year. Throughout the state of Nebraska, 58% of college graduates in 2019 had student loan debt.

For the fifth consecutive year, LendEDU has conducted this in-depth analysis in an effort to report on the most recent student loan debt figures at hundreds of colleges and universities in the United States.

“The topic of student loan debt and the rising cost of college in the U.S. is more important now than it has ever been before,” said Mike Brown, LendEDU’s director of communications. “Not only has the outstanding student loan debt ballooned to $1.67 trillion, but the coronavirus pandemic has students and parents weighing the true value of higher education and the financial burden of student loan debt that usually comes with earning a degree.”

Data for LendEDU’s annual Student Loan Debt by School by State Report is derived from Peterson’s financial aid dataset, which compiles self-reported student loan debt numbers and financial aid figures from four-year public and private higher education institutions across the country. LendEDU believes that these findings shine a light on the growing financial struggles of college students.

“By publishing the Student Loan Debt by School by State Report each year, it is our hope that both current and future college students, in addition to lawmakers and education administrators, can have productive conversations about student loan debt and the cost of college in the U.S.,” Brown said.

The full report is available on the LendEDU website.

