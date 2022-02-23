Student Affairs searches for Project Achieve Director

Sara Meadows

NEWS EDITOR

Student Affairs invites the campus community to attend candidate forums as they search for a leader to oversee one of UNO’s largest student learning communities.

TRIO Project Achieve is a federally funded Student Support Services program at UNO that emphasizes the development of skills necessary for becoming a more independent learner. Students are encouraged to participate in activities that meet their needs and work with staff to better understand skills concerning their career goals.

The program is looking for a director who will help Maverick students succeed in their academic goals; this means being engaged and supportive of students, but also advising them in any way necessary.

All interested faculty, staff and students are invited to attend open campus forums, to be held at 11:30 a.m. across three days, (Feb.24, 28 and March 1) at the Weitz Community Engagement Center in room 201/205, where each candidate will share their strategic vision for the advancement of programming, services and student development for TRIO Project Achieve.

How to become involved with TRIO Project Achieve:

To be eligible, you need to be first-generation, meet certain income guidelines, and/or have a disability. Each semester we can only accept about 20 applicants.

If you are already enrolled at UNO, download the TRIO Project Achieve pdf application. You may also submit your application online.

Application deadlines – Fall Semester: Aug.1, Spring Semester: Jan.1

You can learn more about the TRIO Project Achieve application process on the program’s website.

