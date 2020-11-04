Still We Rise: Evening of art and conversation on Nov. 6

Hannah Michelle Bussa

CONTRIBUTOR

“Still We Rise” is the theme for Benson First Friday’s show at Citylight Arts Project on Friday, Nov. 6. The event will be held from 6-9 p.m. with a panel discussion on storytelling and art in the Black community at 7 p.m.

The featured artists and community leaders on the panel are Celeste Butler, Patty Talbert, and Pamela Conyers-Hinson. Pattye Talbert and Conyers-Hinson are both alumni of UNO.

“Still We Rise speaks to the endurance of women of color,” Conyers-Hinson said. “We face systemic racism in a variety of ways on a daily basis, but we don’t crumble.”

The title of this event, “Still We Rise” translates artistically and physically to the perseverance of the panelists as Black women.

“It is the essence of who we are as Black women and creators and all of the doors shut in our faces, rejections, yet the universe conspired on our behalf and because we persevered, supported each other, and like the Phoenix, Still We Rise,” Butler said.

Art has served as an escape for Talbert.

“No matter what you put in front of me, I’m going to keep on keeping on,” Talbert said. “By that, I will continue holding my head up while persevering. Despite all the blatant institutionalized injustices surrounding the Black and brown communities, I will continue to create art that makes me happy, despite the world around me.”

Butler said people coming to the show can expect it to be thought-provoking.

“For those who have never experienced any of our work up-close and personal, it will be a jaw- dropping experience,” Butler said. “My hope is that our guests will ask two things: why is it so slow for Black artist’s work to be recognized in Nebraska? How can we use our voices and resources to support their work?”

Talbert and Conyers-Hinson both show appreciation to their education at UNO, which they say opened doors for them.

“In hindsight, the UNO Art Department embraced me in many ways,” Talbert said. “Being a nontraditional student was actually helpful. I found the professors took a liking to me, like I sensed they saw something special in me as an artist. I had an overall good experience, learning and nurturing the fundamentals of design.”

Talbert earned her degree in 2001 and Conyers-Hinson earned her Bachelor’s in Studio Art with a focus on sustainability in art.

“I believe sharing my knowledge about creating art is a way to support sustainability in the Arts. This is one reason why community art is so important,” Conyers-Hinson said. “Financial support and access to grants is also crucial to sustainability.”

Talbert also supports the community through her art by advocating for North Omaha. She said that art has provided the space in her brain to cope and release, as well as gain a sense of control. Butler also stressed the importance of holding space.

“It is relevant and necessary for us to hold space and open doors in both traditional and non-traditional spaces so Black artist works in this city can be seen, heard and paid,” Butler said.

This event will hold that space for Black artists.

“People can expect to see artwork created from the heart and stories that define our journey,” Conyers-Hinson said. “We are a group of women that have a long history in the arts. We have documented our individual journey trying to establish a place in the world of art. We each have a story to tell.”

Butler can be found on Instagram @quilterpreneur. Her artist in residence and fellowship programs include The Union for Contemporary Art, Nelson Mandela Elementary School, Omaha Public’s Lothrop Elementary, WHYARTS after-school program, Gomez elementary, Monroe Jr. High, NorthStar, Kent Bellows, and Joslyn Art Museum. Butler uses these opportunities to plant seeds for the next generation of storytellers to express themselves.

Talbert is on Instagram @iampattytalbert64 and Facebook @PattyTalbert. Her work is on display until Nov. 22 at Gallery 1516’s Emerging Artist Exhibit in collaboration with Amplify Arts, and will be appointment-only viewings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Talbert is also a 2020 Fellow at the Union for Contemporary Art. Her final project will be in the exhibit and on display in the window at the corner of 24th and Lake St. from Nov. 14 through Thanksgiving.

Both Talbert and Conyers-Hinson are part of the first collaboration with Omaha by Design’s Art + Infrastructure project, “In Between Spaces” on ORBT utility boxes. Talbert was chosen for the box on 62nd and Dodge because she is an alumna of UNO.

Conyers-Hinson can be found @conyershinson. She is an artist and a teacher for Omaha Public Schools.

