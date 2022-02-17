Spreading love this Valentine’s Day at the Maverick Food Pantry

Sara Meadows

Show your love for the UNO community by donating to the Maverick Food Pantry this month.

The donation drive will be held through the end of February. Physical items and financial donations will be accepted. Whether you donate or just spread the word, you could help someone in need.

To show appreciation to donors and to honor Valentine’s Day, each donor before Monday, Feb. 14, received a handmade Valentine’s Day card. Cards were delivered on Valentine’s Day, but they will be accepting donations through the end of month with pre-made cards on hand.

The motto at the Maverick Food Pantry is “When you need it, take it. When you have it, give it.” They believe now is the perfect time to apply the motto.

Donate Online:

For those that donate online, we ask you to fill out this form so we can send or deliver your Valentine.

Donate in Person:

For those that donate in person, we will retrieve your information while you are in space.

Donors can park in lot E informing the parking lot attendant they are here for a Maverick Food Pantry donation. Donors can drop off their donation in Room 130 of the Barbara Weitz CEC or upon arrival, call 402.554.4083 and our team will unload their donation. Our hours of operation are Mondays through Thursdays 8 A.M. to 7 P.M. and Fridays 8 A.M. to 5 P.M.

About the Food Pantry:

As our university community continues to navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19, the UNO Maverick Food Pantry remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting the dietary and personal hygiene needs of students, faculty, and staff at UNO and UNMC.

For more information regarding the Maverick Food Pantry, please email: unomavfoodpantry@unomaha.edu

