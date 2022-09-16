Splurge on a night out with these sweet student savings

Kathryn O’Connor

News Editor

Rent rates are high, gas prices are soaring, and chances are, you barely have two pennies to rub together. When it comes to getting creative about cutting costs, your MavCARD comes in handy, and attaching .edu at the end of your email could land you amazing discounts, online or in-person.

With a little bit of everything to offer; here are some of our favorite activities to take advantage of sweet discounts and deals:

Aksarben Cinema

Located within walking distance from Scott Campus, Aksarben Cinema provides a discount for movie-goers with a valid student ID. Discounts are not available for online ticket purchases. Beyond enjoying all of the major theatrical releases you’ve come to know and love, grab popcorn with extra butter, your favorite fountain drink and recline your seat while you enjoy the sweet cinematic experience of savings.

Cold Stone Creamery

Staying in Aksarben Village, scoop up savings at Cold Stone Creamery. Take your favorite ice cream flavor, add your mixins and savor your frozen masterpiece. The student-favorite ice cream parlor offers $1 off a purchase when you show your MavCARD. Cold Stone’s Midtown location also participates in the deal.

Omaha Community Playhouse

Scoring a seat to your favorite show just got easier! Full-time undergraduate students who enjoy the art of performance-based storytelling receive discounts at the Omaha Community Playhouse box office. The line-up for the remaining production season includes new modern-day hits such as “Into the Heights” or holiday classics like “A Christmas Carol.” With a wide variety, visit the box office to select a performance for you.

Spotify and Hulu bundle

Whether you’re crafting a playlist for an afternoon workout or binging reruns of “Stranger Things” in between cramming for your midterm, everyone knows this deal is unbeatable. To celebrate back to school, students can stream many movies and shows on ad-supported Hulu while listening to Spotify premium for $9.99 a month.

Felius Cat Café

To match resident adoptable cats with their new forever home, Felius provides the community with a cozy place for kitten snuggles and coffee conversations. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, students receive 25% off cat entry using their MavCARD. Caution, all furry friends roaming free are adoptable, and you may come home with your new best friend.

Remember, every penny counts! Visit here for more information and updates on current student discounts.

Comments

comments