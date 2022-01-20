Spider-Man appearance in ‘Morbius?’

Jared Sindt

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” gave us a look back into the past with our favorite Spider-Men returning, but are they here to stay? New rumors about Marvel’s “Morbius” suggest the old wall crawlers might stick around.

“Morbius” has been delayed yet again, and although some may assume it has to do with COVID-19, Spidey fans have a different theory of a possible post-credit scene featuring Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

The delay coupled with fan theories and images of Spider-Man in the trailer are a lot of coincidences that cannot be ignored, but are fans setting themselves up for disappointment?

It’s safe to say that there is a strong chance these rumors are true. As I said in a previous article, Tom Hardy’s Venom does not exist in Tom Holland’s universe, but Morbius is in Venom’s universe.

Given that there must be a Spider-Man for the Sony-verse, this heavily suggests that Garfield will reprise the role, especially because he has the least screen time of all the Spider-Men.

The rumors have even made Andrew Garfield a part of the online cast list for “Morbius.” Although still not confirmed, if you look up “Morbius” and look under the cast list on your phone, Andrew Garfield will show up as Peter Parker.

Although a lot of this relies heavily on fan theories and coincidence, we learned with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” that Marvel and Sony are willing to work together to give us the best Spider-Man product they can.

Because of this, it’s not hard to imagine that Sony would delay the movie to give fans something more to be excited about for the future of their “Spider-Man” franchise.

