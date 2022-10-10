Sophia Green talks Maverick Soccer and win against NDSU

Abby Plouzek

Sophia Green is back on the soccer pitch for her junior season after dealing with long-term injuries throughout her sophomore year in 2021. Green said she had broken her hand, strained a quad, and broke her nose all within the season.

“It feels really good to be back and I’m excited to be playing the sport I love again,” Green said.

The win in question came last Sunday against North Dakota State University. The Mavericks led 1-0 in the first half before the Bison tied the game in the second half. With an assist from freshman Maggie Gunderson, Green was able to score the game-winning point within the last minute of play.

“It felt good to get a win for the team and get back on the right foot and hopefully we gain some momentum going into our next games,” Green said.

Green said she thought the team did well after playing a tough game against the University of North Dakota on Friday.

“We worked well as a team to put passes up the field and get some good chances,” Green said.“We stuck with it until the end to get a result that we deserved.”

With a tough preseason schedule against teams like Oklahoma State, University of Colorado Boulder and Iowa State, Green said that it helped to prepare the team for tougher league games. She also shared that it was nice to play bigger schools and get results against them.

Since last Sunday’s match, the team tied with the University of South Dakota last Friday with a final score of 1-1.

