‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Movie Review

Jared Sindt

ONLINE REPORTER

After watching “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and witnessing the disappointment of “Morbius,” it is clear why the movie had so much success.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” had a box office weekend of more than $71 million, beating out the original of $58 million. The movie was very lighthearted and true to the video games, which Sonic fans and families everywhere could enjoy.

The movie starts with Eggman escaping the planet he was left on in the first movie, with the help of Knuckles, an Echidna warrior whose tribe was responsible for the death of Longclaw, Sonic’s first “mother.”

After escaping, they appear at Sonic’s front door, who is already battling with the fact that he is not really a hero yet, just a kid. Sonic and Knuckles battle with Sonic having to flee with the help of Tails, another creature like Sonic and Knuckles, who can fly.

Sonic and Tails then must go on an adventure looking for the master emerald, which has the power to turn thoughts into reality. Eggman and Knuckles get to it first, and Eggman betrays Knuckles and takes the power for himself.

Knuckles then joins Sonic and Tails to fight Eggman, but Eggman gets the upper hand until Sonic is able to get the master emerald and become the iconic super Sonic.

This Sonic quickly dispatches Eggman, and the movie ends with Sonic, Tails and Knuckles forming their own group. An end credits scene features Shadow, another enemy of Sonic.

This was one of the most fun movies that has been made in a long time. With all the serious content Marvel has put out recently, it’s nice to have a good, thrilling video game character movie.

Fans of this movie will be pleased to know that a third Sonic movie has already been greenlit, and a Knuckles spin off is in the works. Fans are still speculating whether Jim Carrey will return as Eggman for a third movie, but in an interview, it appeared that the directors believe he will.

The Sonic universe is having an easier time establishing itself on the big screen than larger competitors, such as DC.

Comments

comments