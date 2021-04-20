Six Mavericks Recognized With All-Summit League Honors

Jordan McAlpine

SPORTS EDITOR

After a 8-4-4 regular season that gave the Omaha women’s soccer team a third-place finish in the Summit League standings, the Mavericks were rewarded for their strong showing with nine All-Summit honors.

“We’re really pleased for the individuals who have been honored, but I’m more thrilled for the group as a whole,” said head coach Tim Walters. “When you have six players recognized, it means the other players and coaches in the conference think highly of your team. The team has worked so hard to be in this position and we’re very proud of them.”

Freshmen Sophia Green and Mia Reedtz Rehde Olesen were two of those six players recognized, as the pair picked up multiple conference honors. Green was named the Summit League Newcomer of the Year and to both the Summit League Second Team and All-Newcomer Team.

Green led the Mavericks in scoring this season as she scored six goals and added two assists. She also found herself in the conference top-10 in four individual categories. Green is the first player in Omaha program history to be named the Newcomer of the Year.

As for Olesen, the Summit League Goalkeeper of the Year also racked up accolades as she was named to the Summit League All-Newcomer team and was a First Team All-Summit selection. The Goalkeeper of the Year honor is the first time a Maverick has claimed that title in the Division I era of the Omaha program.

Olesen finished the regular season with six shutouts and posted a 6-2-2 record. She was second in the Summit League in shutouts and goals-against average, and third in save percentage at .806.

Junior Margaret Lavigne joins Olesen on the Summit League First Team, while Grace Ostergaard found herself on the Second Team. Ostergaard, Jordyn West and Regan Zimmers join Green and Olesen on the Summit League All-Newcomer Team.

The nine total All-Summit awards are the most in the Division I era of the program and the two major awards for Green and Olesen are also the most since the Mavericks joined the Summit League for the 2012 season.

Omaha opened the Summit League Tournament with a 3-1 win over South Dakota State in a penalty kick shootout. The Mavericks will face Denver in the Summit League Championship.

