Silver Season Stories: Scott Parse among trio of former Mavericks to be recognized this weekend

Jordan McAlpine

SPORTS EDITOR

One of the most decorated players in program history, Scott Parse still keeps tabs on his alma mater when he can. To this day, Parse still owns the most career points (197), goals (79), assists (118) and is tied for the most games played (159) in program history.

With this being the 25th season and the silver anniversary of the Omaha hockey program, The Gateway will be taking a look back at some of the top games, players and moments in program history with Silver Season Stories. The Gateway recently talked to Parse, who will be one of three Mavericks recognized at Baxter Arena this weekend alongside David Brisson and Bryan Marshall.

“It’s always great coming back to Omaha,” Parse said. “The whole Aksarben area is unbelievable and it’s something I wish I would’ve had while I was playing at UNO. It’s got to be one of the best facilities in the country and it’s great for the program, so I always love coming back.”

Parse will be recognized Friday night during game one of the Mavericks’ series against Long Island University. Although Parse spent his time in Omaha skating at the Civic Auditorium and Qwest Center, he’s no stranger to Baxter Arena. He’s tried to make it back for at least one game or weekend every year with his kids since the building opened.

The Michigan native said it’s always surreal to be considered one of the program’s all-time greats and he’s looking forward to being back this weekend.

As a former player, it’s also been special to see the program go on to have the success it has on the national level. Parse was a member of the first Omaha team that made an NCAA Tournament appearance back in 2006. They’ve made three more appearances since, including a trip last spring.

“We had a special group that year and I’m glad we were the first team to make it,” Parse said of the 2006 run. “I always keep track of how they’re doing and follow the program because you obviously want your former school to do well, but it’s been fun watching them have the success they have and hopefully continue to have.”

Times have changed in the college game since Parse was a two-time Hobey Baker Award finalist, three-time all-CCHA selection, the CCHA Player of the Year as a junior and a member of the CCHA All-Rookie Team in his collegiate career. A rare sight in today’s game, Parse played all four seasons in Omaha after being drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the sixth round of the 2004 NHL Draft.

“Everybody has their own decision and whatever they think is best for them is fine,” Parse said. “The game has changed from when I was in college. The NHL has gotten younger and that’s trickled down to every league, so you see a lot more guys leaving early. At the time, I felt that (staying all four years) was the best path for my development and I had a lot of fun throughout those four years.”

One of the most consistent scorers and offensive threats during his time wearing a Maverick sweater, Parse averaged 1.24 points per game. He also played in 159 consecutive games over those four years, which is still the most in program history, before missing the final two games of his senior season with an injury. The two-time All-American went on to play 79 career games for the Kings and helped them win a Stanley Cup during the 2012 season. However, injuries plague the majority of his professional career.

Now 37 years old and more than eight years removed from his last professional game (March 8, 2013), the thing the right-shot winger misses the most about the game are the relationships — especially the ones he formed in Omaha.

“The thing you miss the most are the friendships, spending time with the guys and the people around the program,” Parse said. “I made a lot of lifelong friends in Omaha and that’s what playing sports is all about. I love coming back to the city whenever I can to see these people and I think that’s what made Omaha such a special place to play.”

This weekend will provide Parse the chance to catch up with several of those friends, including his former head coach. It’s one of the many reasons he’s excited to come back.

“Coach (Mike) Kemp gave me a shot to play college hockey and I owe a lot to that guy,” Parse said. “He’s a great coach, a great guy and a great man, but I think the biggest thing with him was he just treated us like adults and expected us to carry ourselves like one too. He’s someone I have a lot of respect for and I’m looking forward to seeing him and everyone else this weekend.”

Game one of the series between No. 10 Omaha and LIU gets underway on Friday at 7:07 p.m. Game two will follow at the same time on Saturday.

