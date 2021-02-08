Schedules are set, as Omaha baseball and softball programs get ready to begin 2021 season and open new ballparks

Reggie Wortman

The Maverick baseball and softball teams both recently released their 2021 schedules as both programs prepare to usher in a new era of Omaha Athletics. Both teams will open up brand new facilities this season at newly constructed Tal Anderson and Connie Claussen Field.

“Opening our new ballpark at Connie Claussen Field creates a lot of excitement not only for our current athletes in this program, but all Maverick alumni and the city of Omaha,” said Omaha softball head coach Amanda Eberhart. “The last time we were on the field was March 8 last year, so we can’t wait to get back on the field for Opening Day next weekend.”

Both programs come into this spring with that excitement building not only around the facilities themselves, but also what will be out on the field. For Eberhart’s group, Omaha got off to a 12-12 start in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of the season.

The home opener won’t come until March 17, as Omaha will host cross-town rival Creighton to open Connie Claussen Field. However, Omaha has 22 games scheduled before that. The Mavericks begin the 2021 campaign at the Northern Iowa Dome Tournament in Cedar Falls on Feb. 12-14.

After that, they’ll head to St. Louis, Conway, Arkansas, Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Wichita, Kansas for weekend tournaments. The Mavericks will host a tournament of their own with the Connie Claussen Classic the weekend of March 19-21.

As for conference play, Omaha has 18 games on the Summit League schedule. The conference slate begins March 27 against North Dakota. Nine of those 18 games will be at home.

That excitement has built just as much, if not more next door, as the Omaha baseball program also comes into 2021 also ready to open up a new ballpark. On top of opening Tal Anderson Field, expectations are high as the Mavericks are projected to be one of the top teams in the conference. Omaha won both the regular season title and Summit League tournament in 2019.

“This season brings a lot of excitement as we open up our new ballpark at Tal Anderson Field while competing against our challenging schedule,” said head coach Evan Porter. “It’s been a long off-season and 2021 Opening Day can’t come soon enough as we can’t wait to get back on the field together.”

Similar to softball, Porter and his group built some momentum before the shutdown last spring and the Mavericks got off to a blazing start at 10-4. They’ll return nearly all of their roster in 2021.

Omaha will travel to Eugene, Oregon Feb. 19-21 to open up the season with a four-game series against the Ducks. The following weekend, Omaha will travel to Columbia, Missouri for four games against the Tigers. Other non-conference matchups include road series at Kansas, Mar 12-14, and Wichita State, Mar 26-28. Omaha will host BYU on April 15-17.

The Mavericks will open up Tal Anderson Field on March 5, also against Creighton. The Summit League opener will also be at home, as the Mavericks take on South Dakota State on March 19. Their first eight conference games will be at home and 16 of the 32 overall. Omaha will also host the Summit League Baseball Championship May 26-29.

