SABC proposes allocations for 2022-2023 fiscal year

Molly Ashford

Editor-in-Chief

UNO’s Student Activities Budget Commission met late last month to decide on funding allocations for student organizations for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Facing a shortfall from the pandemic years, the seven organizations covered under the University Program and Facilities Fund A were facing significant budget reductions. To soften the blow, Maverick Productions reached into its reserves to cover the shortfall and ensure that no organization had to make unnecessary cuts.

The proposed allocations are listed below.

The Gateway: $160,425

Maverick Productions: $104,500

Student Government: $93,355

International Student Services: $22,670

Queer and Trans Services: $18,290

Women and Gender Equity Center: $17,201.78

American Multicultural Students: $13,850

Total: $432,291.78

Maverick Productions was the only organization to take a significant hit. Some cuts were also made to the queer and trans services budget.

The budget numbers have been approved by student government and will be voted on by the student body during the campus election from March 28 to March 30. Elections will be held on Presence. The budget will then go to the chancellor for final approval.

All graduate and undergraduate students are required to pay UPFF Fund A and Fund B fees. Fund A student fees, which cover student government and organizations, are proposed to be $21.60 for the 2022-2023 school year.

“This year’s SABC process was successful thanks to the amazing Fund A organization directors who worked hard to provide thoughtfully prepared budgets,” said Hannah Miller, student government’s finance director.

